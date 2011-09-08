By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 8 When Delon Armitage
missed the 2011 Six Nations championship after being suspended
for pushing a doping official, his prospects of making England's
World Cup squad looked slim to say the least.
His hopes were damaged further by a three-week ban in May
for punching that ruled him out of England's game against the
Barbarians and a drop in form that cleared the path for Ben
Foden to become England's first-choice fullback.
Yet on Saturday, Armitage will complete a rapid
rehabilitation as he proudly runs out at Otago Stadium to make
his World Cup debut, playing on the wing in place of injured
Mark Cueto in England's opening match against Argentina.
It was the back injury sustained by Cueto 20 minutes into
last month's warm-up in Dublin that opened the door for Armitage
and, just as he had when making his unexpected international
debut three years ago, he charged through all guns blazing.
Despite never having started any of his 22 internationals on
the wing, Armitage looked very much at home out wide, scoring a
try as England triumphed 20-9.
Cueto failed to recover and so Armitage, England's player of
the year in his debut season, starts on Saturday.
"I didn't even think I'd be over here so it's a massive
turnaround," Armitage told reporters on Thursday after the team
was revealed.
"If you do the hard work, the right things, sometimes you
get your rewards. I had to work really hard even to get on the
bench so to get the opportunity to start is massive."
CEMENT PLACE
Having served an eight-week ban for pushing and abusing a
doping officer then a further three for punching, Armitage, 27,
hopes his dark days are behind him.
"What's happened has happened," he said.
"They (the England management) didn't really need to say
anything to me. I just had to train hard. My record for England
is really good, I've never had a problem or issues with
discipline and there was nothing really for me to fix.
"I just wanted to keep doing what I'm doing for England and
get some form back. I'm just going to go out there and play the
way I've been playing. Hopefully, I can cement a place in the
starting XV.
"It's everything I've ever wanted since I watched the final
in 2003 (when England won the World Cup). To have an opportunity
to come here and start the first game, I'm over the moon."
Armitage has played the odd game on the wing for London
Irish and said there was little difference from his usual
position.
"Nowadays it's just a back three, whether you are a wing or
fullback," he said.
"People think you are on the wing, you're not at fullback so
you're not controlling the play. But, as (fellow England wing)
Chris Ashton shows, if you come off your wing and look for work,
you get your rewards.
"He's scored a lot of tries, just following the chubbier
guys, so hopefully I can try to do the same and find a few gaps.
"I play a lot better with a smile on my face, when I'm
relaxed and enjoying it and recently I have got to back that.
"The style England are playing, the way we want to throw the
ball around and the way we want to have a go, that suits the way
I want to play."
