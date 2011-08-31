LONDON Aug 31 England's comprehensive defeat by Ireland in the final game of the Six Nations could be a blessing in disguise for their World Cup prospects, winger Chris Ashton told Reuters.

Martin Johnson's team travelled to Dublin in March on the back of four successive wins and dreaming of a grand slam but they were outplayed in every department by the Irish, who triumphed 24-8 to take the shine off England's first Six Nations title for eight years.

"Towards the end of the Six Nations the pressure started to build on us," Ashton told Reuters in a recent interview. "We're quite a young team, you start to tighten up and we played differently from the way we started the tournament.

"Subconsciously that's what you do. Sitting together as a team and going through the game we realised that we'd changed things without even really knowing it and had started to do things differently because Ireland were on top.

"Because we hadn't been in that position much in the tournament it was a whole new experience and maybe the pressure did get to a few people.

"That's something we've learned from and realised that we did, so hopefully we'll have a get-out plan and be able to change things and not always stick to route one.

"We need to know when to run the ball and when to kick; it's all experience and part of playing international rugby."

Ashton could be excused more than most for wondering what was going on, having enjoyed an impressive introduction to his international career following his switch from rugby league.

Nine tries in his first nine games, including four in one match against Italy, had his name up in lights and his flamboyant diving finish merely added to his front-page appeal.

Combining superbly with fullback Ben Foden and scrumhalf Ben Youngs, the trio were at the heart of England's transformation from a stodgy team devoid of ideas to one able to beat Australia home and away.

However, Ashton has undergone a barren spell without a try in four internationals and completed a deflating end to the season when his Northampton side were beaten by Leinster in the Heineken Cup final.

He then underwent surgery for a knee problem before joining England for the eight-week slog of summer training camp.

"To lose a game like that final and then have so much time off, it stays in the back of your mind," Ashton said ahead of the final warmup clash against Ireland.

"You want to get out there again, get that confidence back. I can't wait to play - I'm sick of doing fitness.

"The World Cup seems a long way away but it will come round quickly. Nobody can afford to think they are guaranteed to be in the team - as soon as you do that someone will be there to take your place, everyone is pushing each other.

"And anything can happen - look at Morgan Stoddart (the Welsh back whose World Cup hopes were ended when he broke his leg playing against England at Twickenham)."

Ashton, 24, is still relatively new not only to England but to the union code, having switched in 2007 when he scored a try with his first touch of the ball for Northampton.

His uncanny knack for sensing where the ball will end up helped him to amass a record 39 tries in 25 games for Northampton in that first season in the English second division and he has gone on to prove that he can also do it against the very best defences in the game.

"I definitely feel more settled in the team now," he said. "It's my second season and I'm used to being around the lads here but I still feel relatively new to playing for England and I'm sure the lads my age see it the same way.

"It's playing for your country, a massive challenge and you have to be at your absolute best every single game or there will be someone ready to take your place."

The challenge steps up a gear in New Zealand as England bid to reach an unprecedented third successive World Cup final, something that played a part in Ashton's decision to leave rugby league.

"Wanting to play in the World Cup was a massive factor," he said. "Playing in it was a big goal - and still is."

He was not always such a fan, however, and has almost no memory of England's success in Australia eight years ago.

"I didn't pay too much attention to the game when I was younger to be honest," he said.

"When England won in 2003 I was 16 and only bothered about rugby league. I didn't watch it, I don't know what I was doing. I think I was probably still in bed." (Editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)