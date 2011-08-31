LONDON Aug 31 England's comprehensive defeat by
Ireland in the final game of the Six Nations could be a blessing
in disguise for their World Cup prospects, winger Chris Ashton
told Reuters.
Martin Johnson's team travelled to Dublin in March on the
back of four successive wins and dreaming of a grand slam but
they were outplayed in every department by the Irish, who
triumphed 24-8 to take the shine off England's first Six Nations
title for eight years.
"Towards the end of the Six Nations the pressure started to
build on us," Ashton told Reuters in a recent interview. "We're
quite a young team, you start to tighten up and we played
differently from the way we started the tournament.
"Subconsciously that's what you do. Sitting together as a
team and going through the game we realised that we'd changed
things without even really knowing it and had started to do
things differently because Ireland were on top.
"Because we hadn't been in that position much in the
tournament it was a whole new experience and maybe the pressure
did get to a few people.
"That's something we've learned from and realised that we
did, so hopefully we'll have a get-out plan and be able to
change things and not always stick to route one.
"We need to know when to run the ball and when to kick; it's
all experience and part of playing international rugby."
Ashton could be excused more than most for wondering what
was going on, having enjoyed an impressive introduction to his
international career following his switch from rugby league.
Nine tries in his first nine games, including four in one
match against Italy, had his name up in lights and his
flamboyant diving finish merely added to his front-page appeal.
Combining superbly with fullback Ben Foden and scrumhalf Ben
Youngs, the trio were at the heart of England's transformation
from a stodgy team devoid of ideas to one able to beat Australia
home and away.
However, Ashton has undergone a barren spell without a try
in four internationals and completed a deflating end to the
season when his Northampton side were beaten by Leinster in the
Heineken Cup final.
He then underwent surgery for a knee problem before joining
England for the eight-week slog of summer training camp.
"To lose a game like that final and then have so much time
off, it stays in the back of your mind," Ashton said ahead of
the final warmup clash against Ireland.
"You want to get out there again, get that confidence back.
I can't wait to play - I'm sick of doing fitness.
"The World Cup seems a long way away but it will come round
quickly. Nobody can afford to think they are guaranteed to be in
the team - as soon as you do that someone will be there to take
your place, everyone is pushing each other.
"And anything can happen - look at Morgan Stoddart (the
Welsh back whose World Cup hopes were ended when he broke his
leg playing against England at Twickenham)."
Ashton, 24, is still relatively new not only to England but
to the union code, having switched in 2007 when he scored a try
with his first touch of the ball for Northampton.
His uncanny knack for sensing where the ball will end up
helped him to amass a record 39 tries in 25 games for
Northampton in that first season in the English second division
and he has gone on to prove that he can also do it against the
very best defences in the game.
"I definitely feel more settled in the team now," he said.
"It's my second season and I'm used to being around the lads
here but I still feel relatively new to playing for England and
I'm sure the lads my age see it the same way.
"It's playing for your country, a massive challenge and you
have to be at your absolute best every single game or there will
be someone ready to take your place."
The challenge steps up a gear in New Zealand as England bid
to reach an unprecedented third successive World Cup final,
something that played a part in Ashton's decision to leave rugby
league.
"Wanting to play in the World Cup was a massive factor," he
said. "Playing in it was a big goal - and still is."
He was not always such a fan, however, and has almost no
memory of England's success in Australia eight years ago.
"I didn't pay too much attention to the game when I was
younger to be honest," he said.
"When England won in 2003 I was 16 and only bothered about
rugby league. I didn't watch it, I don't know what I was doing.
I think I was probably still in bed."
