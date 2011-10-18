By John Mehaffey
AUCKLAND Oct 18 Former England rugby captain
Will Carling has called for a complete overhaul of the current
national coaching structure after the team were eliminated by
France in the World Cup quarter-finals.
"I think that certainly the coaching team has to change
completely," Carling told reporters on Tuesday at a media event
sponsored by Heineken.
"Whether Martin Johnson stays on as manager or not, I don't
know. But the coaches need to go, they have had long enough and
it was poor. Players will go as well."
Carling said former Italy coach Nick Mallett should join the
England setup.
"He is a very, very impressive guy," Carling said. "There
are some good young coaches in England. There are some good
young footballers there and it's time they actually got picked."
Carling also condemned the off-field behaviour of some of
the England team which has led to a formal investigation by the
Rugby Football Union (RFU).
The RFU is examining reports of a night's drinking in
Queenstown, a reported incident with a female member of staff in
a hotel and Manu Tuilagi's decision to jump off a ferry into
Auckland harbour.
"You are representing your country, you are in a World Cup
and things aren't going well, for a young kid to jump off a
ferry, that's just stupid," Carling said.
"It's all about the shirt, it's a huge honour to put that
thing on and some of them need to sit down and say 'I let it
down'."
