AUCKLAND Oct 18 Former England rugby captain Will Carling has called for a complete overhaul of the current national coaching structure after the team were eliminated by France in the World Cup quarter-finals.

"I think that certainly the coaching team has to change completely," Carling told reporters on Tuesday at a media event sponsored by Heineken.

"Whether Martin Johnson stays on as manager or not, I don't know. But the coaches need to go, they have had long enough and it was poor. Players will go as well."

Carling said former Italy coach Nick Mallett should join the England setup.

"He is a very, very impressive guy," Carling said. "There are some good young coaches in England. There are some good young footballers there and it's time they actually got picked."

Carling also condemned the off-field behaviour of some of the England team which has led to a formal investigation by the Rugby Football Union (RFU).

The RFU is examining reports of a night's drinking in Queenstown, a reported incident with a female member of staff in a hotel and Manu Tuilagi's decision to jump off a ferry into Auckland harbour.

"You are representing your country, you are in a World Cup and things aren't going well, for a young kid to jump off a ferry, that's just stupid," Carling said.

"It's all about the shirt, it's a huge honour to put that thing on and some of them need to sit down and say 'I let it down'."

(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)

Please double click on the news link below:

for all sports stories