By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, New Zealand Sept 19
DUNEDIN, New Zealand Sept 19 England have
searched far and wide to fill the vital role of inside centre,
but with the sharp end of the rugby World Cup fast approaching
coach Martin Johnson still has to solve the puzzle of the
'perfect 12'.
Two tries for Shontayne Hape in Sunday's 41-10 victory over
Georgia put the rugby league convert back in the mix after last
season's regular starter lost his way with some poor displays in
the August warm-ups.
England had responded to that dip by switching long-time
outside centre Mike Tindall to 12 and bringing in Manu Tuilagi
to 13 -- a position the 20-year-old seems to have already made
his own after three tries in his four internationals.
Now, for the remaining Pool B games against Romania and
Scotland and into the knockout phase, manager Martin Johnson has
to decide which way to go.
It is hardly a new problem as England have searched in vain
for a replacement since World Cup winner Will Greenwood left the
scene in 2004.
Mike Catt, Andy Farrell, Olly Barkley, Mathew Tait, James
Simpson-Daniel, Henry Paul, Shane Geraghty, David Strettle,
Ricky Flutey, Matt Banahan, Toby Flood and even Jonny Wilkinson
have been tried out with varying degrees of success and
longevity.
It is little surprise that few of them have been able to make
the shirt their own when listening to the demands of England's
current attack coach Brian Smith.
"It is a real key position," the former dual-code,
dual-country international told reporters on Monday.
"You want someone who's got good distribution, ideally a
kicker but if you look globally now at the shape and size of 12s
they've also got to have some bump. You want another organiser
but also a ball carrier and he also has to be a big defensive
player.
"If you play a quick back three like England we need to get
your punch from midfield so ideally you are looking at your 12
to be the perfect player.
"It's very difficult to have the complete game, there are not
many in the world who do."
FROWNS ON FACES
Smith was quick to praise fellow league convert Hape, who
had not scored a try in his previous 12 internationals before
his double on Sunday.
"He's been the most criticised player since I've been with
England and some of it's been over the top," he said.
"He's put his hand up in big games, he's been outstanding
for us when we were under a lot of physical pressure and when
you're playing big, powerful teams you need players who are
prepared to put their bodies on the line.
"I'm glad he scored a couple of tries, though I don't think
it was a complete performance by any stretch of the
imagination."
Smith also singled Tindall out for praise.
"Tinds has also done very well stepping up to that position.
He brings a lot to the party, he's a good communicator," he
added. "His performance in Ireland with Manu was outstanding and
that's been a good combination for us."
Smith did not rule out the often-touted variant of Wilkinson
and Flood starting at flyhalf and inside centre, a combination
England used in the last half hour of the 2007 final.
"They've played side by side a few times and it's an option
we've still got up our sleeve," he said.
"We would get two distributors but we lose a bit physically
there. We've also got others in the group here who can go into
that role."
It will matter little, however, which combination England
settle on if they continue to give away penalties and turnover
the ball as they have in their first two games, something that
has not been lost on the management or players.
"We started the night frustrated with the penalties we gave
away and finished frustrated because of the turnovers," said
Smith. "We'll get a bit of a 'shoeing' for that and deserve it
but somewhere in the middle there was some decent rugby played.
"We ran them around and we didn't cash in at the end and
that's why were sitting here today with frowns on our faces."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)