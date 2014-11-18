LONDON Nov 18 Next year's rugby World Cup being hosted by England will boost the UK economy by nearly one billion pounds ($1.57 billion), an economic impact study revealed on Tuesday.

The study, undertaken on behalf of the Organising Committee for Rugby World Cup 2015, examined the different ways the tournament will benefit the host nation.

According to the report the tournament will generate a total output of about 2.2 billion pounds, which is in line with a previous economic study undertaken by Deloitte in 2008.

It predicts that this will result in a contribution of 982 million pounds to national GDP, while any economic benefit will be shared around the 11 host cities.

England is also expected to welcome more foreign visitors than for any other World Cup and 41,000 jobs will be supported around the country.

"Rugby World Cup 2015 is set to create a wide range of economic opportunities across many different sectors," Debbie Jevans, chief executive of England Rugby 2015, said in a statement.

"Whether through investment in infrastructure, supporting jobs or generating revenue in fanzones, the economic benefits will be shared around our eleven host cities and beyond.

"With Rugby World Cup 2015 expected to attract more visitors than any previous Rugby World Cup, the tournament is on track to deliver a strong economic legacy."

The tournament begins on Sept. 18 next year when England play Fiji at Twickenham.

