By Mitch Phillips

AUCKLAND Oct 4 England's off-field distractions continued at the rugby World Cup on Tuesday when centre Manu Tuilagi was fined for wearing a gumshield showing a sponsor's logo - a week after his brother Alesana was fined for the same offence.

An England spokesman said that Manu Tuilagi had also been fined NZ$10,000 ($7,590) by the International Rugby Board (IRB) for the "genuine error" of wearing a gumshield with the brand visible during the match against Georgia in Dunedin.

The 20-year-old powerhouse, who has made a great impact for England after making his debut in the August warm-ups, said he and older brother Alesana, who plays for Samoa, wore the same brand.

"Mine is the England one from the under-18s," he told reporters at the team's hotel. I wore it against Argentina (in England's first game) but they didn't know.

"I coloured it in with marker pen for the Romania game."

Fans annoyed at what they considered the harsh penalty for Alesana raised thousands of dollars towards his fine with a televised "sausage sizzle" in Auckland.

"That was awesome," said Manu, who is unlikely to get such local support since deciding to switch his allegiance to England, where he plays for Leicester.

World Cup organisers have declined to release details of fines issued to other unions for various offences, saying it was up to the individual countries to announce details if they chose.

Although Tuilagi's fine is unlikely to concern manager Martin Johnson as much as the condition of flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson's bruised arm, it is still a sideshow he could have done without.

There was a huge media reaction to the now infamous night out in Queenstown, with photographs of Mike Tindall and a "mystery blonde" featured in newspapers and magazines around the world.

Three other players were reprimanded after lewd banter with a hotel employee went down badly on the same night.

Lock Courtney Lawes was suspended for two matches for kneeing Argentina's Mario Ledesma while utility back Delon Armitage is banned from Saturday's quarter-final against France after a dangerous tackle in the win over Scotland.

England also pre-empted any IRB sanction by banning kicking coach Dave Alred and fitness coach Paul Stridgeon from the Scotland match after they broke tournament rules by swapping the ball Wilkinson used to kick his conversions in the win over Romania. ($1 = 1.318 New Zealand Dollars)