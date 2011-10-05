By Mitch Phillips
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 6 England have been talking about
"learning lessons" since their first game at the rugby World Cup
and fullback Ben Foden says they should be ready to sit their
toughest exam to date when they face France in Saturday's
quarter-final.
Defensively, England have been superb and their record of
conceding only one try in their four pool games is the best of
the 20 teams in the tournament.
In other areas they have been stilted and lacking
conviction, not least in last Saturday's scrambling win over
Scotland that sent them through top of Pool B.
With a quarter-final against France, who they have beaten in
the semi-finals of the last two tournaments, and a potential
final four match-up against either Ireland or Wales, both of
whom they beat in their August warm-up games, England have a
gilt-edged chance to make an unprecedented third straight final.
Foden, however, said a repeat of their flat shows in the
pool stage would be unlikely to be good enough to get past the
French, despite their own ragged group form where they lost to
New Zealand and Tonga and were pushed all the way by Japan.
"If we are going to go on and win a World Cup we really need
to step up a level and really take it to the French," Foden told
reporters at the team hotel.
"We've had a few disappointing performances and we know if
we replicate those there is only so far we can go. We need to up
our form, play well this weekend, and that will put a spring in
our step for the semi final."
MOMENT OF 'REALISM'
Foden accepted that England's display against Scotland, when
they staved off elimination from the tournament through a late
Chris Ashton try, was below par but said they could take heart
from their strong finish.
"There was a moment there of realism when we thought we
could be going home if we didn't pull our fingers out," he said.
"The first-half performance we were very disappointed with
but in the second half and especially towards the end of the
game we started to play some good rugby and got through our
phases and it's when we looked our most dangerous and took our
chance.
"Hopefully that will wake us up and teach us that if we want
to progress in this competition then we need to play that style
of rugby for the full 80 minutes and not wait for a wake-up
call."
Foden, like everyone else in the England camp, knows that of
all the teams in world rugby the French are the last who should
be written off purely on form.
"People expect them not to perform that well but that is
when they are at their most dangerous," he said.
"They've got players who are capable of causing carnage out
there so they are a great team who can turn it on, so it's
important we take it to them, really start the game with a bang
and score some points in the first 20 minutes and let them know
they are in a tough battle.
"No matter what's going on off the field it's 15 v 15 on the
pitch and if we don't turn up I'm pretty sure the French will
take their chance."
