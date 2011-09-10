DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 10 Replacement scrumhalf Ben Youngs scored a late try as England escaped with a jittery 13-9 victory over Argentina in a brutal rugby World Cup clash in Dunedin on Saturday that could determine which team tops Pool B.

No quarter was asked, or given, as both teams smashed into each other with the only scoring prior to Youngs' try with about 15 minutes remaining coming from penalties as both sides fell foul of referee Bryce Lawrence.

Both England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson and Argentina's fullback Martin Rodriguez, however, had a terrible day with the boot, with both missing five penalty shots at goal in the new indoor stadium.

Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi also missed a penalty before he went off with what appeared to be a rib injury midway through the first half.