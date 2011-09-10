DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 10 Replacement
scrumhalf Ben Youngs scored a late try as England escaped with a
jittery 13-9 victory over Argentina in a brutal rugby World Cup
clash in Dunedin on Saturday that could determine which team
tops Pool B.
No quarter was asked, or given, as both teams smashed into
each other with the only scoring prior to Youngs' try with about
15 minutes remaining coming from penalties as both sides fell
foul of referee Bryce Lawrence.
Both England flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson and Argentina's
fullback Martin Rodriguez, however, had a terrible day with the
boot, with both missing five penalty shots at goal in the new
indoor stadium.
Argentina captain Felipe Contepomi also missed a penalty
before he went off with what appeared to be a rib injury midway
through the first half.
