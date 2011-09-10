* Youngs comes off bench to save England
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 10 Ben Youngs came
off the bench to score the only try as England emerged as 13-9
winners of a brutal World Cup Pool B encounter with Argentina on
Saturday that will be surely remembered for an extraordinary
number of missed goalkicks.
A converted try by replacement scrumhalf Ben Youngs 15
minutes from time finally edged England ahead after Argentina
had looked more than capable of matching their 2007 opening
match victory over France.
However, they missed six of their nine penalty attempts,
four of the misses coming in the first half they dominated to
lead 6-3 at the break in an error-strewn, ill-disciplined game.
England were almost as bad as Jonny Wilkinson, the man whose
golden boot won them the Cup eight years ago, had the worst
night of his career as he sent five of his seven penalties wide.
The 2007 runners-up, seeking an unprecedented third
successive final, eventually found enough control, thanks in no
small part to the second-half introduction of Youngs, making his
first appearance in four months following knee surgery.
"Youngsy came on and turned the game and we got a little bit
of tempo in there and got some fast ball and scored the try and
got more control on the game," said relieved England captain
Mike Tindall.
The first half was a brutal encounter, littered with
penalties and injuries but Argentina failed to take advantage of
England's awful indiscipline.
England manager Martin Johnson had vowed this week that his
team had cleaned up their act but they were on the wrong side of
referee Bryce Lawrence from the start.
Repeatedly offside and offending at the ruck, they handed
Argentina chance after chance but fullback Martin Rodriguez
missed three of his four attempts and flyhalf Felipe Contepomi
landed one from two before his night was cut short by a
25th-minute injury.
After awarding eight penalties against England in 35
minutes, Lawrence ran out of patience and sin-binned prop Dan
Cole, England reaching halftime fortunate to be only 6-3 down.
Argentina, who also lost centre Gonzalo Tiesi to a
first-half injury, were immediately back on top after the
restart and after they were held up on the line by some
desperate English defence, Rodriguez edged them 9-3 ahead with
another penalty.
Lawrence was getting arm ache though as he continued to
penalize both sides, usually at the breakdown.
However Wilkinson, perhaps unnerved by the deafening boos
and jeers reverberating around the indoor stadium as he lined up
his kicks, amazingly missed three in a row, while Rodriguez was
also off-beam with his next long-range effort.
England though were at last beginning to play on the front
foot as Youngs, on for Richard Wigglesworth five minutes into
the second half, injected some pace and sharpness.
It was Youngs who turned the game when he scampered through
for the only try, which Wilkinson converted to put England ahead
for the first time.
The flyhalf, preferred to Toby Flood partly due to his
usually supreme goalkicking, missed yet another but finally
nailing one five minutes from time to make it 13-9 as England
finished on top.
"The first 40 minutes it was quite hard to play rugby when
you don't touch it or see it (the ball)," said Tindall. "You
have to give credit to Argentina because when they had the ball
they controlled it very well.
"We know how good their pack was. They squeezed and squeezed
and eked out penalties but luckily today not one of the kickers
could kick really."
Contepomi said: "They were quite effective when they could
be and unfortunately we lost but I think it was a good
performance and hopefully we can build from this."
Scotland beat Romania 34-24 in the other Pool B game played
earlier on Saturday.
