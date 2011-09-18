* Six-try victory flatters favourites
* Indiscipline again a problem for England
(Adds detail, quotes)
By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 18 A burst of late
tries helped an indisciplined England beat Georgia 41-10 on
Sunday but they were flattered by the scoreline after being
forced on the defensive for long periods in their World Cup Pool
B game in Otago Stadium.
Centre Shontayne Hape scored two tries in the first half
while Delon Armitage, Manu Tuilagi and Chris Ashton, with two
late on, completed a good return for the backs after the break.
However, England struggled to deal with the abrasive
Georgians for long periods and, after again giving away
relentless penalties, were somewhat fortunate that flyhalf Merab
Kvirikashvili missed five of his six penalty kicks.
They came through though with the expected bonus-point win
to join Scotland at the top of the pool standings with nine
points and remain on course to top the group should they beat
their oldest rivals in Auckland in their final group game on
Oct. 1
"We made it hard for ourselves, gave away a lot of penalties
with mistakes at the breakdown," England captain Lewis Moody
said in a pitchside interview.
"Fair play to Georgia, they have come a long way since we
last played them in 2003. They played a physical game and we
have a lot to improve on"
England thumped Georgia 84-6 in that game, their only
previous meeting, but the east European side are reaping the
rewards of a huge investment into the game at all levels since
then and are a for more savvy side these days.
They had struggled to impose themselves in their opening
defeat against Scotland but their aggression and organisation on
Sunday was more reminiscent of 2007 when they went so close to
upsetting Ireland.
England got off to a flyer when Hape broke through to run 50
metres and score under the posts after four minutes but instead
of opening the way for a deluge, it merely stung Georgia into
the attack.
HARTLEY SIN-BINNED
The eastern Europeans proceeded to dominate the game, their
big forwards bossing the breakdown and causing England to give
away a series of penalties.
England, just as against Argentina, however, were thankful
that their opponents' goalkicking was terrible as Kvirikashvili
sent three efforts wide in the opening 20 minutes.
Hape, who had not scored in any of his previous 12
internationals, got his second and England were somehow 14-0
ahead.
Kvirikashvili finally managed to put his team on the board
before the referee lost patience with England and sin-binned
hooker Dylan Hartley.
Georgia took full advantage, as number eight Dimitri
Basilaia rolled off a scrum to score a converted try to make it
only 17-10 at halftime.
It had been almost a carbon-copy of England's first half
against Argentina in the same stadium eight days ago, when Dan
Cole was yellow-carded after the team's persistent infringements
and manager Martin Johnson would have been fuming at the
double-figure penalty count.
Armitage, again starting on the wing in place of the injured
Mark Cueto, finished off a sharp cross-field move to score
England's third try seven minutes after the restart.
Georgia hit back strongly but good defence kept them out and
England's superior fitness began to tell as they scored two
tries in three minutes soon after the hour mark.
Samoa-born centre Tuilagi raced in from simple lineout ball
for his third in just four internationals before Ashton scored
his first since the Six Nations in February with a 50-metre
break capped by an extravagant dive under the posts.
Ashton squeezed over in the corner for his second and
England's sixth with the last move of the match
England's next game is back in Dunedin next Saturday against
Romania while Georgia have a 10-day wait until they take on the
Romanians in Palmerston North.
(Editing by John O'Brien; To comment on this story email
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
For more rugby click on