By Mitch Phillips

DUNEDIN, Sept 22 Martin Johnson has named a near-full strength side to play Romania on Saturday as he bids to develop some World Cup continuity going into the final Pool B match against Scotland next week and the knockout stage beyond.

Romania had named a virtual second-string side as they keep their powder dry for their midweek showdown with Georgia but Johnson, desperate to cut out the errors that marred England's win over the Georgians, was focussed entirely on getting things right internally in a match England should win comfortably.

"Their changes don't really effect how we are going to approach it, we are just looking forward to improving and cutting down on the penalties and turnovers," the England coach told reporters.

"We've just got to understand what this game is about no matter who we are playing. You make mistakes, you get punished.

"They've made changes, we've made changes -- we've still got to put in the best performance we can.

"There's been a lot of honesty from the players in terms of where they are and the mistakes they made. We've had a good week in training but it's no good saying we've had good training, and then not producing."

Number eight Nick Easter and prop Matt Stevens are injured and lock Courtney Lawes is serving the second of his two-match suspension but otherwise Johnson has chosen arguably his strongest side.

Winger Mark Cueto will make his first appearance of the tournament after overcoming a back problem while Mike Tindall returns at inside centre alongside Manu Tuilagi having been rested for the win over Georgia.

Tindall, again the focus of media attention following his high-profile night out in Queenstown after the opening win over Argentina, will be watched in Saturday's game by his wife Zara, the Queen's grand-daughter, who flew out from England this week.

Jonny Wilkinson is back at flyhalf outside scrumhalf Ben Youngs while Alex Corbisiero gets his first start of the tournament at loosehead prop.

Lewis Moody retains his place as openside flanker and will captain the team.

"We want everyone to get a chance to play, our guys are coming off limited game time in an off-season and we've got there with this selection with (hooker) Lee Mears and (prop) David Wilson on the bench," said Johnson, who has hammered home the need to be patient this week.

"It's frustrating, we talk about being relentless but we felt we weren't in that last 20 minutes against Georgia," he said.

"It's about not thinking we can score at will against any team but believing in the processes that get you there and we skipped some of those processes.

"Some of the errors are self-inflicted but we've had a good, honest review of what we need to do to get better."

