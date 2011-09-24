DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 24 England wingers
Mark Cueto and Chris Ashton both scored a hat-trick of tries as
the Six Nations champions thrashed Romania 67-3 in their rugby
World Cup Pool B match on Saturday.
Cueto was playing his first game of the 2011 tournament
after overcoming a back problem as he and Ashton both benfitted
from England's expansive game plan that exploited Romania's
narrow defensive screen time and time again.
England romped to a 34-3 lead at the break as Cueto and
Ashton combined for five tries with Ben Youngs, Ben Foden, Manu
Tuilagi and Tom Croft all scoring in the second half.
Jonny Wilkinson added a penalty and three conversions in the
first half while Toby Flood slotted four conversions for
England.
Romania flyhalf Marin Danut Dumbrava scored his side's only
points with a first half penalty though he missed three other
shots at goal.
