DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 24 England wingers Mark Cueto and Chris Ashton both scored a hat-trick of tries as the Six Nations champions thrashed Romania 67-3 in their rugby World Cup Pool B match on Saturday.

Cueto was playing his first game of the 2011 tournament after overcoming a back problem as he and Ashton both benfitted from England's expansive game plan that exploited Romania's narrow defensive screen time and time again.

England romped to a 34-3 lead at the break as Cueto and Ashton combined for five tries with Ben Youngs, Ben Foden, Manu Tuilagi and Tom Croft all scoring in the second half.

Jonny Wilkinson added a penalty and three conversions in the first half while Toby Flood slotted four conversions for England.

Romania flyhalf Marin Danut Dumbrava scored his side's only points with a first half penalty though he missed three other shots at goal. (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington; Editing by Alastair Himmer; To comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com) Please double click on the newslink: for more rugby stories