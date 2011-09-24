* England score 10 tries in 67-3 victory
* Hat-tricks for Cueto and Ashton, Wilkinson impresses
By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 24 Wingers Mark Cueto
and Chris Ashton both scored hat-tricks as England turned on the
style to run in 10 tries in a 67-3 thrashing of Romania on
Saturday and march towards the rugby World Cup quarter-finals.
On a cold, wet night the indoor Otago Stadium came into its
own and England, often written off as a one-dimensional,
forwards-based team, took full advantage of the perfect
conditions with slick backline play, carving openings almost at
will.
Flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, replaced at halftime by Toby Flood,
had one of his best 40-minute spells in an England shirt,
standing high and firing out crisp passes for his willing
runners.
Manager Martin Johnson had demanded a step up in terms of
execution and discipline after the two patchy opening wins and
he got both in a comprehensive destruction of a Romanian side
who had opted to rest several leading players ahead of their
final pool game against Georgia on Wednesday.
Scotland next Saturday and England's subsequent knockout
stage opponents will not offer the same freedom but the Six
Nations champions certainly looked a much-improved side and will
be difficult opposition for anyone over the next three weeks as
they seek to reach their third successive final.
"That's what happens when we keep hold of the ball and do
the basics right," said England captain Lewis Moody. "They were
very physical and full credit to Romania but we had a point to
prove to ourselves and we have gone some way to doing that."
England top Pool B with 14 points after three victories.
Scotland, second on nine, and Argentina, third on six, meet on
Sunday. That clash is likely to determine who finishes second
but a Pumas victory still leaves it possible for England to fail
to qualify if they lose to their oldest rivals in Auckland.
After giving away more than 20 penalties in their first two
games and receiving two yellow cards as a result, England were
much more circumspect around the breakdown, knowing there was no
need to take risks, such was their dominance.
They had also talked about injecting tempo into their game
and they did it from the off, the forwards working hard to
create quick ball and the backs using it smartly.
DEFENSIVE HOLES
The first try came after 16 minutes when Wilkinson's quick
pass sent Ashton clear and he handed Cueto, making his first
appearance of the tournament after overcoming a back problem, a
simple score.
Within 12 minutes Cueto had completed his hat-trick after a
quick tap penalty by Ben Youngs opened huge holes in the
Romanian defence for his second, and another Ashton break
created the third.
He became the third England player to score a World Cup
hat-trick, following Mike Harrison against Japan in 1987 and
Josh Lewsey, who scored five against Uruguay in 2003.
Ashton, who had been popping up all over the pitch, then
took centre stage as he ran on to another superb inside ball
from Wilkinson, looking as sharp as at any time in his
glittering career.
A burst by lock Louis Deacon set up Ashton's second, and
fourth of the tournament, to give England a 34-3 halftime lead
as Marin Dumbrava eventually put Romania on the board with a
penalty.
England added to their tally within 30 seconds of the
restart as Manu Tuilagi galloped up the right wing and sent
Youngs clear for the try his excellent performance deserved.
Tuilagi, whose powerful running has brought a new cutting
edge to England's midfield since he made his debut in the August
warm-up games, set up fullback Ben Foden for England's seventh
before breaking through two tackles to get his own name on the
scoreboard.
Flanker Tom Croft grabbed the ninth try before Ashton
completed his hat-trick 10 minutes from time, Flood adding his
fourth conversion from five attempts.
"These games can be awkward, but we kept our discipline
pretty well," said Johnson. "It was job done tonight, and now we
go into a massive week."
Losing skipper Marius Tincu said: "Romania had no chance
today. England was a very big team but I am very proud for my
players because we are not a professional team. We play for
happiness and very proud for that."
