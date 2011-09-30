UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
Sept 30 England play Scotland in a Pool B match of the rugby World Cup on Saturday (times GMT):
Where: Eden Park, Auckland
Capacity: 60,000
When: Saturday, Oct. 1 (kickoff 0730)
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
Teams:
England Scotland
15-Ben Foden 15-Chris Paterson
14-Chris Ashton 14-Max Evans
13-Manu Tuilagi 13-Joe Ansbro
12-Mike Tindall 12-Sean Lamont
11-Delon Armitage 11-Simon Danielli
10-Jonny Wilkinson 10-Ruaridh Jackson
9-Ben Youngs 9-Mike Blair
8-James Haskell 8-Richie Vernon
7-Lewis Moody (c) 7-John Barclay
6-Tom Croft 6-Ally Strokosch
5-Courtney Lawes 5-Alastair Kellock (c)
4-Louis Deacon 4-Richie Gray
3-Dan Cole 3-Euan Murray
2-Steve Thompson 2-Ross Ford
1-Matt Stevens 1-Allan Jacobsen
Replacements:
16-Dylan Hartley 16-Scott Lawson
17-Alex Corbisiero 17-Alasdair Dickinson
18-Tom Palmer 18-Nathan Hines
19-Nick Easter 19-Ross Rennie
20-Richard Wigglesworth 20-Chris Cusiter
21-Toby Flood 21-Dan Parks
22-Matt Banahan 22-Nick de Luca
Coaches: Martin Johnson Andy Robinson
- -
IRB ranking:
England 4
Scotland 9
- -
Overall record:
Played: 128
Wins: England - 68; Scotland - 42 (drawn - 18)
- -
Biggest win:
England 43-3 in 2001
Scotland 33-6 in 1986
- -
Recent meetings:
Year Venue Result
2007 Twickenham England won 42-20
2008 Murrayfield Scotland won 15-9
2009 Twickenham England won 26-12
2010 Murrayfield Drawn, 15-15
2011 Twickenham England won 22-16
- - (Compiled by Alex Borthwick; Editing by Ian Ransom)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)