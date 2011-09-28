By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 28
AUCKLAND, Sept 28 The World Cup clash between
England and Scotland is hugely important but fails to match the
significance of the Warriors bid to become the first New Zealand
winners of Australia's National Rugby League (NRL), England
centre Shontayne Hape said.
Hape, a former Warriors player who was born in New Zealand
before moving to England and switching codes, watched on
Saturday as his former team beat the Melbourne Storm to reach
the NRL final and dominate talk around Auckland all week.
The match finished shortly after New Zealand's beloved All
Blacks had beaten France at a 60,000 sell out clash at Eden Park
in another all conquering display at the World Cup, the biggest
sporting event the country has hosted.
However, the All Blacks' achievement in beating their old
World Cup rivals failed to dominate local newspaper headlines as
normal with fans racing to snap up tickets for Sunday's NRL
final in Sydney across the Tasman sea.
Hape was another looking forward to watching the Warriors
take on the Manly Sea Eagles but only after England attempt to
get the two points they require against Scotland to reach the
quarter-finals of the World Cup.
"Obviously we have a big game this week but they have an
even bigger one so I'll be watching them on Sunday," Hape told
reporters at the team's hotel in central Auckland.
"After we played (on Saturday) we saw a bit of the All
Blacks game and then quickly shot down to watch the Warriors,
who are in fantastic form.
"I went to their last home game so it's obviously just an
amazing feeling for them."
While Hape and most New Zealanders are desperate for the
team to win the NRL final, the England midfielder acknowledged
he had another game to be thinking about.
England lead Pool B on 14 points after three consecutive
wins with Argentina and Scotland on 10 points as the trio vie
for the two quarter-final spots available.
Argentina are expected to take five points from their final
clash against Georgia on Sunday and should Scotland beat England
they could eliminate their old rivals.
Hape said he was looking forward to the challenge of the
early elimination scenario and was only thinking of victory
against Scotland.
"The boys are real pumped up, Scotland is going to be a
massive game, our last pool game, it is quite fantastic really,
any of the three teams can go through. So it's going to be a
cracking game.
"We need to win, there is no point worrying how many points
we are on, we just need to go out and win."
(Reporting by Patrick Johnston. Editing by John O'Brien; To
comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories