* Two flyhalves in the backline
* Two changes in the pack
* Cueto in for banned Armitage
(adds quotes, detail, byline)
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 6 Jonny Wilkinson and Toby Flood
were both included in a new-look England backline for this
weekend's rugby World Cup quarter-final against France when the
team was announced on Thursday.
Wilkinson will start at flyhalf, while his rival for the
number 10 shirt, 26-year-old Flood, comes into the starting
line-up at inside centre in place of the injured Mike Tindall.
"It's not a gamble, you always put a lot of thought into
your selections, no more so than in the quarter-finals of the
World Cup," England coach Martin Johnson told a news conference.
"It's one of our options, we believe we've picked the best
team for this particular match."
Johnson said it had not yet been decided whether Wilkinson
or Flood, who have played together both at club and
international level before, would take place kicking duties.
Wilkinson's kicking has been a major factor in several
England victories against France, not least in the semi-finals
of the last two World Cups, but the 32-year-old has converted
less than half of his attempts at the tournament so far.
"It is an exciting combination for us," Johnson said. "It
gives us Toby's kicking game and his passing game.
"Jonny has had a lot of long kicks and going into a game
like this you do not want to be playing against Jonny
Wilkinson."
Johnson also shuffled his pack with the inclusion of Nick
Easter and Tom Palmer, and named five forwards on the bench for
what is expected to be a bruising battle with the French on
Saturday.
Number eight Easter starts at the expense of James Haskell,
while Palmer has been preferred to Courtney Lawes in the second
row for the Eden Park clash.
Haskell and Lawes drop to the bench.
"He (Easter) brings a lot of experience there at that
position," Johnson. "He brings a good degree of game control and
it is one of the toughest calls on James. He has played well for
us. It was a tough call.
"But Nick is the right guy to start, with James on the
bench.
"It is do or die and it is a World Cup quarter-final and
there is no holding yourself back. We have five forwards on the
bench and I think it will be that type of game."
Mark Cueto, who scored a hat-trick in his last outing
against Romania, returns to the left wing in place of Delon
Armitage, who was banned for one match for a dangerous tackle on
Scotland's Chris Paterson.
Centre Tindall suffered a dead leg in England's final pool
match against Scotland last week and, while he might have been
fit to play on Saturday, had not trained fully in the week,
Johnson said.
"Mike took a couple of bangs last week and he has been sore
all week," the coach added. "He has not been available to us
this week. That was part of the equation and with Toby playing
well, we have options."
Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi,
12-Toby Flood, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9-Ben Youngs,
8-Nick Easter, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom
Palmer, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson, 1-Matt
Stevens.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Alex Corbisiero,
18-Courtney Lawes, 19-Simon Shaw, 20-James Haskell, 21-Richard
Wigglesworth, 22-Matt Banahan.
(Reporting by Nick Mulvenney; Editing by John O'Brien)
Please click on for more rugby stories