By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 8 A mesmerising French team beat
England 19-12 at Eden Park on Saturday night to reach the rugby
World Cup semi-finals and an appointment with Wales.
The Welsh had earlier beaten Ireland 22-10 in a pulsating
clash in Wellington.
France were unrecognisable from the team which lost two
group stage games and had been written off by many back home, as
they tore into the English from the start, going in at halftime
16-0 ahead thanks to tries from Vincent Clerc and Maxime Medard,
and two Dimitri Yachvili penalties.
Ben Foden gave England hope in the 55th minute when he burst
through to score and Jonny Wilkinson converted, but a Francois
Trinh-Duc drop-goal eight minutes before the end nudged France
19-7 ahead. Mark Cueto scored for England for 19-12, but Toby
Flood was unable to convert and the French held on for victory.
Australia play South Africa in the third quarter-final, on
Sunday, before New Zealand take on Argentina.
