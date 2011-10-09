* Emotions still raw, says Johnson
By Ossian Shine
AUCKLAND, Oct 9 Certainly better days must lie
ahead for the England rugby team after their dismal World Cup
quarter-final loss to France on Saturday, but whether or not
Martin Johnson is the right man to lead them is very much up in
the air.
Johnson, a World Cup winner as England captain in 2003,
deflected the issue of his future immediately after the 19-12
defeat but it is not a question which will go away any time soon
as a nation struggles to digest what has been a dismal World Cup
performance.
England's campaign can be characterised by an embarrassing
lack of discipline, both off the pitch in New Zealand pubs and
bars, and on it. They made no fans in New Zealand by illegally
switching the ball in one game and by their stilted style of
play in all.
"Now's not the time, emotions are still very raw for
everyone," a grim-faced Johnson said when asked of his plans for
the future. "You need to step away from it, it's a very
intensive thing doing this.
"You need to step away and get a bit of perspective on
things."
Time to reflect may be short, however. Johnson's contract as
England team manager expires in December.
SIEGE WALLS
Still, though, he threw up the siege walls when quizzed
about his team's performances both on and off the pitch.
"I thought the team showed a lot of character, obviously
there have been the off-field incidents, which inevitably with
the national team at the World Cup, get blown up into huge
stories," he said.
"Internally we handled it well early in the campaign and got
on with it. There were no lingering effects of that."
With English rugby's body the RFU in disarray in Twickenham
-- rudderless without a chief executive -- a major clear-out,
and the resulting initial instability, would seem unlikely.
As if to underscore that, Rob Andrew, the RFU's rugby
operations director, told reporters the reflection would begin
soon, but that it would be important not to over-react.
"We need to look at this review which we will do in a robust
manner in the next few weeks. Reflect on where we are as a
squad, where Martin is obviously in his role ... and look to the
next few years," Andrew said in an Auckland hotel on Sunday.
"Obviously it's very disappointing to go out of the World
Cup quarter-final. It's happened before, it will probably happen
again to teams.
"We've just got to look at where the squad is, there's a
very talented group of young players who have come into the
squad over the last 18 months.
"But as we all know, you get it wrong in one World Cup game
... and that's it, you go home. That's the nature of World Cups,
we've all been there before. Now we have to take stock, not
over-react one way or the other."
Whatever Twickenham decides, the end is definitely nigh for
the likes of Jonny Wilkinson, Steve Thompson, Mike Tindall,
Simon Shaw and skipper Lewis Moody, all of whom would appear to
have played their last World Cup match.
"Not made any decisions yet, it is not the time to dwell on
it," 33-year-old Moody said.
"Just bitter disappointment -- this will be my last World
Cup for sure, to lose in a quarter-final is very disappointing."
