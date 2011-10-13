LONDON Oct 13 England's performances on and off
the field at the rugby World Cup and the whole structure of the
Rugby Football Union (RFU) will be picked apart over the coming
weeks in yet another series of reviews.
Twickenham will be awash with clipboards as at least three
separate investigations swing into action, not to mention a
possible special general meeting of the RFU Board, as the
fallout from the tournament and the leadership void at the top
of the organisation spreads.
The chief question on many minds is whether manager Martin
Johnson stays in his job following last weekend's quarter-final
defeat by France.
"What I need to know is if he wishes to be considered for
appointment on Jan. 1. That's not to say he will or will not be
appointed," the RFU's acting chief executive Martyn Thomas said
this week.
"It's not his decision whether he remains in the post, I
want to make that clear."
Thomas, who is about to throw himself into yet another round
of committee in-fighting at Twickenham, hardly gave Johnson a
ringing endorsement, however, despite the former World
Cup-winning captain steering England to their first Six Nations
title in eight years this year.
"If Martin walks and we have to appoint a temporary coach
for the Six Nations, that's fine," he said. "We've wasted a lot
of time since 2003. I really want to make sure we get this right
this time. We've got to take stock and do this right."
Former RFU vice-chairman and Lions prop Fran Cotton has
agreed to chair an independent review of the union's structure,
while the RFU's operations director Rob Andrew will carry out a
separate review into England's World Cup performance.
At the same time Karena Vleck, the head of the RFU's legal
department, will undertake an investigation into the behaviour
of the players during the World Cup after a campaign that
produced a series of unwanted front-page headlines to add to the
gloom generated by uninspired performances on the pitch.
Mike Tindall was the highest-profile offender as pictures of
him drinking with a "mystery blonde" in a bar in Queenstown less
than two months after he married into the British royal family
were splashed in newspapers all over the world.
Other players had to apologise for harassing a female hotel
employee, two were fined for wearing branded gumshields and Manu
Tuilagi was cautioned by New Zealand police after jumping from a
ferry.
Delon Armitage and Courtney Lawes were both banned for
on-field transgressions and two assistant coaches were suspended
for a match for switching the balls used during a game.
"She will deal with issues in relation to breach of the
elite player squad agreement and indeed, in fact, in terms of
the code of conduct we put in," said Thomas.
"The off-field performances have been wholly unacceptable."
SERIOUSLY UNIMPRESSED
Cotton has also declared himself seriously unimpressed,
particularly with Tindall, who captained England to their Six
Nations title and in the early pool games in New Zealand.
"He looked absolutely hammered," Cotton said after the
England players were given permission to go for a drink after
their victory over Argentina when they had a week to prepare for
their second match against Georgia.
"I personally find that unforgivable. There's a big
difference between going out for a few beers and that. It will
have affected his performance. What sort of example is he
setting to the younger players?," added Cotton.
"What's gone on has not done the reputation of English rugby
any good."
He too had little good to say about Johnson's tenure.
"We were knocked out in the quarter-finals and we played
poorly throughout the competition," he said
"Martin has now been in charge three-and-a-half years and it
is very difficult to understand what style of play this England
rugby team is all about.
"The players have got to take a huge responsibility. When
they go on the pitch they are in charge of their own game and it
was very obvious in this World Cup that there seems to be a lack
of leadership."
Cotton made it clear he was keen to get Clive Woodward back
in the organisation after the man who coached England to their
2003 World Cup win was frozen out of the job of elite rugby
director this year in a decision that led to the dismissal of
chief executive John Steele and much of the chaos within the
RFU.
"I've always been a massive fan of Clive's and I can't
understand why you would walk away from a man of that talent,"
said Cotton.
Woodward is currently working for the British Olympic
Association but with England hosting the World Cup in 2015
Cotton will hope he could tempted back if a way could be found
to postpone the appointment until after the 2012 Olympics.
