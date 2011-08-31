Factbox on England ahead of the rugby World Cup in New Zealand
which starts on Sept.9
Coach: Martin Johnson
Captain: Lewis Moody
2007 Result: Runner-up
Best performances: Winner (2003)
Prospects - With tournament pedigree, a Six Nations title
under their belt and a kind draw in New Zealand avoiding the
southern Hemisphere heavyweights, England look in good shape to
claim at least a semi-final berth in New Zealand.
They appear to have a solid mix of youth and experience with
strong decision makers in key positions but their inability to
change tactics when things aren't going their way remains a
concern.
Player to watch: Jonny Wilkinson - England's ageless
fly-half, playing in his fourth World Cup, remains the face of
English rugby.
No longer a kicking-orientated flyhalf, Wilkinson, still a
fearsome tackler, has learnt to make the most of England's
exciting backline featuring Chris Ashton and Ben Foden.
His game management and ability to keep the scoreboard
ticking over were sorely missed in a warm-up defeat to Wales on
Aug. 13. England's chances of success in New Zealand will rest
on Wilkinson's shoulders.
Squad
Forwards: Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero, Tom Croft, Louis
Deacon, Nick Easter, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Courtney
Lawes, Lee Mears, Lewis Moody (captain), Tom Palmer, Simon Shaw,
Andrew Sheridan, Matt Stevens, Steve Thompson, David Wilson, Tom
Wood.
Backs: Delon Armitage, Chris Ashton, Matt Banahan, Mark
Cueto, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Shontayne Hape, Joe Simpson, Mike
Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Jonny Wilkinson,
Ben Youngs
