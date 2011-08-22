LONDON Aug 22 Manu Tuilagi gatecrashed
England's 30-man World Cup squad on Monday and cost fellow
centre Riki Flutey his ticket to the tournament in New Zealand
where Lewis Moody will be "squad captain".
Samoa-born Tuilagi, 20, who made headlines last season for
punching England wing Chris Ashton in a club match, enjoyed a
try-scoring debut in the Aug. 6 warmup match with Wales and is
the youngest player in the squad.
He partnered New Zealand-born Flutey in midfield for the
23-19 victory over Wales and has got the nod in manager Martin
Johnson's final squad, with 2003 World Cup winner Mike Tindall
and Shontayne Hape also named at centre.
Flyhalf Charlie Hodgson misses the trip, Jonny Wilkinson and
Toby Flood being preferred at number 10.
The scrumhalves are Richard Wigglesworth, the uncapped Joe
Simpson and Ben Youngs, who is back in training following a knee
injury and is included after Danny Care was ruled out with a toe
problem.
"The composition of the squad is very important and we think
we have the right mix in this group," said Johnson, captain when
England won the trophy in 2003.
"There were some very tough phone calls made last week,
everybody came into this camp and worked extremely hard and some
players have just missed out," he said in a statement.
STEVENS PICKED
Flanker Moody suffered a mild knee strain in the win over
Wales and Johnson has refused to totally back him as team
captain, with Tindall having led England to four successive wins
en route to this year's Six Nations title.
"We have a number of leaders and experienced players and
have named Lewis Moody as squad captain. We are confident he
will play a pivotal role for us in New Zealand," Johnson added.
Prop Matt Stevens has been picked after recently returning
from a two-year doping ban. Fellow forward Simon Shaw, without a
club, is the oldest member of the squad at 37.
Inexperienced duo Charlie Sharples and Mouritz Botha are
among those from the warmup group to be omitted from a squad
which boasts five players from the 2003 tournament and eight
from the 2007 final which England lost to South Africa.
England, who visit Ireland for their final warmup on
Saturday having lost to Wales in a return friendly on Aug. 13,
face Argentina (Sept. 10), Georgia (Sept. 18), Romania (Sept.
24) and Scotland (Oct. 1) in Pool B.
Squad:
Forwards: Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero, Tom Croft, Louis
Deacon, Nick Easter, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Courtney
Lawes, Lee Mears, Lewis Moody (captain), Tom Palmer, Simon Shaw,
Andrew Sheridan, Matt Stevens, Steve Thompson, David Wilson, Tom
Wood.
Backs: Delon Armitage, Chris Ashton, Matt Banahan, Mark
Cueto, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Shontayne Hape, Joe Simpson, Mike
Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Jonny Wilkinson,
Ben Youngs.
