DUNEDIN, Sept 8 There is no easing into the World Cup for England and Argentina on Saturday as they hit the ground running in a blockbuster that should decide who tops pool B and likely secures the path of least resistance to the final.

Though Georgia, Romania and particularly Scotland will hope to have a say, the runners-up and third-placed finishers from 2007 are favourites to progress.

The group winners would then expect to play France and probably Australia in the quarter- and semi-finals with the runners-up forced to take on New Zealand and then, should they manage to overcome the hosts, South Africa.

"This is it. We've been talking for two years about what this or that means for the World Cup and on Saturday we'll find out," said England manager Martin Johnson, seeking to become the first man to win the trophy as a manager and player after captaining the victorious 2003 side.

"Both sides will have some anxieties, both will want big starts so you have to get it right from the opening kickoff."

Argentina certainly did that four years ago when they stunned France in the curtain-raiser in Paris and went on to secure their best tournament finish.

Conversely, England were awful in the early stages of 2007 as they limped past the United States and then were thrashed 36-0 by South Africa.

Though Argentina have lost some of the key men from that team and slipped to ninth in the world rankings, England cannot afford to be anything but their best if they want to open the way towards an unprecedented third successive final.

"Argentina have more dimensions than is sometimes made out," Johnson said. "They are a dangerous running side, have good footwork and running game. They will come through the forwards but they can come through you with the ball in hand and with their kicking game."

England too have more in their locker than a mighty pack and the goalkicking of flyhalf Jonny Wilkinson, who has fought off the challenge of Toby Flood to start on Saturday in his fourth World Cup.

Fullback Ben Foden and winger Chris Ashton are a real threat, while Delon Armitage, a surprise inclusion on the left wing, is also a slippery operator.

England's problem has too often been that they just do not get the ball to those strike runners anything like enough, partly because of their insistence on selecting a safe, solid but unspectacular midfield.

That changed with the arrival of Samoa-born Manu Tuilagi, whose two tries in his first two impressive international appearances made an irresistible case for inclusion.

Mike Tindall, along with Wilkinson and hooker Steve Thompson a survivor from the 2003 final, has switched to inside centre to accommodate Tuilagi in a move that could prove key to unlocking England's attacking potential.

Argentina have been badly hit by the injury-enforced absence of Juan Martin Hernandez, who along with retired scrumhalf Agustin Pichot spearheaded their remarkable assault on the 2007 tournament.

Only 10 players remain from that squad, though the bulk of their impressive pack are back for another shot.

As ever, the Pumas have been hampered by problems in preparation and it is to England's advantage to get them first-up before they have had a rare few weeks together to gel into a unit.

Their only match this year was last month's 20-12 defeat to Wales in Cardiff and their key game is likely to be the clash with Scotland on Sept. 25.

"We are looking forward to growing up as a team throughout the tournament," said flyhalf and captain Felipe Contepomi, another to be playing in his fourth World Cup.

"We are looking forward to growing up as a team throughout the tournament," said flyhalf and captain Felipe Contepomi, another to be playing in his fourth World Cup.

"Our expectation is to come and play our best and if we can be competitive on Saturday, that will be great."