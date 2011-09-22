By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, Sept 22 Mike Tindall returns to the
England team to play Romania on Saturday as coach Martin Johnson
named a strong side for the side's third Pool B game.
Tindall, rested from the win over Georgia in the wake of a
storm of media publicity after a night out in Queenstown, is
back at inside centre alongside Manu Tuilagi in the team named
on Thursday.
He will be watched in Saturday's game by his wife Zara, the
Queen's grand-daughter, who flew out from England this week.
Jonny Wilkinson is back at flyhalf outside Ben Youngs while
there is a first start of the tournament for winger Mark Cueto
after he shook off a back problem.
Nick Easter is again ruled out with a back injury, with
James Haskell continuing at number eight, while prop Alex
Corbisiero also gets his first start of the tournament in the
front row.
Lewis Moody retains his place as openside flanker and will
captain the team, which is arguably Johnson's strongest
available despite many expecting him to rest senior players with
an eye on next week's final pool game against Scotland.
Team: 15-Ben Foden, 14 Chris Ashton ,13 Manu Tuilagi, 12
Mike Tindall, 11-Mark Cueto, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9 Ben Youngs,
8- James Haskell, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Croft, 5-Tom
Palmer, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson, 1-Alex
Corbisiero.
Replacements: 16 Lee Mears, 17 David Wilson, 18 Simon Shaw,
19 Tom Wood, 20 Richard Wigglesworth, 21-Toby Flood, 22 Delon
Armitage
