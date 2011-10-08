AUCKLAND Oct 8 England's rugby team brought World Cup quarter-final defeat on themselves with a series of little errors on Saturday and by once again leaving themselves so much to do, a bitterly disappointed Martin Johnson said.

The England coach reckoned his side had created more chances than the victorious French at Eden Park in the 19-12 defeat, and that their biggest disappointment was that they felt the match had been winnable.

"I think today we created more chances to score than they did, strange as that sounds when you've got beaten," a grim-faced Johnson told reporters after France's first win over England in a World Cup knockout match.

"We had three or four clear-cut chances that went missing and the difference is they took theirs and they took them early.

"I'm just disappointed for all the players, particularly the ones who won't get a chance again, because these are great opportunities to get somewhere special and we haven't taken it."

While the French, beaten twice in the group stages, go on to face Wales in the semis next weekend following their 22-10 win over the Irish, England prepare to fly home.

The reason for that, Johnson said, was that they had given themselves too steep a second-half mountain to climb, having gone in 16-0 down at halftime.

"The guys were confident at halftime that they could fight their way back into the game... but we just left ourselves a little bit too much to do," Johnson said.

KILLED MOMENTUM

"We left ourselves a lot to do in three games here. In two games we managed it, today we didn't.

"We turned the ball over a couple of times in their 22 in the second half and if we'd retained it we'd really be building pressure and momentum. But there was a knock-on and that was the story of the night... just those mistakes just killed our momentum and they put theirs away early.

"So I am proud of the way the guys fought back in the second half and their effort was fantastic but it is ultimately a game where you come off and you feel it was winnable, but we left ourselves with far too much to do which is brutal...

"One right before halftime would have made a huge difference to the game going in 16-5 or 16-7 but we didn't get it in so you're chasing the game.

"It is composure at key times, isn't it? We lost our composure at times. A key period -- we've talked about it -- when we're on the rack a little bit. They scored and we put the ball straight out, and you're suddenly inviting them back on you and then a poor kick-off which they were able to run back at us and we're not stemming the bleeding at that point, we're opening the wounds a little bit more."

Johnson said the most painful factor was that the players knew it was a game England could have won.

"They are bitterly disappointed because they know they have let a game go... a team they are good enough to have beaten, their performance today didn't let them do it.

"France ultimately deserved to win. So that's the difficult thing. But that is what World Cups are -- we talked about that: one team goes home with a smile and for everyone else it ends in tears."

