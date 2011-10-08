By Ossian Shine
| AUCKLAND
AUCKLAND Oct 8 England's rugby team brought
World Cup quarter-final defeat on themselves with a series of
little errors on Saturday and by once again leaving themselves
so much to do, a bitterly disappointed Martin Johnson said.
The England coach reckoned his side had created more chances
than the victorious French at Eden Park in the 19-12 defeat, and
that their biggest disappointment was that they felt the match
had been winnable.
"I think today we created more chances to score than they
did, strange as that sounds when you've got beaten," a
grim-faced Johnson told reporters after France's first win over
England in a World Cup knockout match.
"We had three or four clear-cut chances that went missing
and the difference is they took theirs and they took them early.
"I'm just disappointed for all the players, particularly the
ones who won't get a chance again, because these are great
opportunities to get somewhere special and we haven't taken it."
While the French, beaten twice in the group stages, go on to
face Wales in the semis next weekend following their 22-10 win
over the Irish, England prepare to fly home.
The reason for that, Johnson said, was that they had given
themselves too steep a second-half mountain to climb, having
gone in 16-0 down at halftime.
"The guys were confident at halftime that they could fight
their way back into the game... but we just left ourselves a
little bit too much to do," Johnson said.
KILLED MOMENTUM
"We left ourselves a lot to do in three games here. In two
games we managed it, today we didn't.
"We turned the ball over a couple of times in their 22 in
the second half and if we'd retained it we'd really be building
pressure and momentum. But there was a knock-on and that was the
story of the night... just those mistakes just killed our
momentum and they put theirs away early.
"So I am proud of the way the guys fought back in the second
half and their effort was fantastic but it is ultimately a game
where you come off and you feel it was winnable, but we left
ourselves with far too much to do which is brutal...
"One right before halftime would have made a huge difference
to the game going in 16-5 or 16-7 but we didn't get it in so
you're chasing the game.
"It is composure at key times, isn't it? We lost our
composure at times. A key period -- we've talked about it --
when we're on the rack a little bit. They scored and we put the
ball straight out, and you're suddenly inviting them back on you
and then a poor kick-off which they were able to run back at us
and we're not stemming the bleeding at that point, we're opening
the wounds a little bit more."
Johnson said the most painful factor was that the players
knew it was a game England could have won.
"They are bitterly disappointed because they know they have
let a game go... a team they are good enough to have beaten,
their performance today didn't let them do it.
"France ultimately deserved to win. So that's the difficult
thing. But that is what World Cups are -- we talked about that:
one team goes home with a smile and for everyone else it ends in
tears."
