By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 18
DUNEDIN, New Zealand, Sept 18 England's World
Cup campaign will be a short one if they do not quickly learn
the lessons from another indisciplined, over-complicated display
in Sunday's 41-10 victory over Georgia, coach Martin Johnson
said.
England ultimately emerged comfortable winners of the Pool B
clash, with two tries each for Shontayne Hape and Chris Ashton
and others from Delon Armitage and Manu Tuilagi.
However, for the second game in a row they had a man
sin-binned after repeated team indiscipline as they gave away 11
first-half penalties. Luckily for England, the Georgians failed
to cash in on their chances because of wayward goalkicking.
"It wasn't good enough and if we are happy with those
standards we'll go home early," Johnson, with his brow at its
most furrowed, told reporters.
"The guys need to be a bit more patient and trust our
defence. Some of it was sloppiness, a bit of rustiness maybe and
the guys were a bit over-eager at times, but they have to learn
they will be penalised.
"We need to be a bit sharper and we are under no illusions
that we need to get better."
Johnson has spent most of his three-and-half-year tenure as
England boss trying to bang home the message that rugby remains
a simple sport at heart yet it seems he is still not getting
through.
"I'm just a bit annoyed," he said. "There were lots of
chances for us to do better. When we executed simply we made it
easy but we just over-complicated it and the higher level you go
the simpler it is."
'MIRACLE PASS'
Johnson said England should have taken the ball into contact
more and tried to build from there.
"We don't have to try to force that miracle pass, pressure
would have given us those opportunities," he added. "When we ran
well they didn't really got hold of us and maybe the ball was
available for unloading and boys were throwing things they
shouldn't have done.
"If ever we needed an understanding about what things are
about at this level then watching Ireland v Australia last night
was it -- it's a simple game."
Captain Lewis Moody, playing his first match of the
tournament after recovering from a knee injury, concurred.
"We wanted to play some rugby today, we endeavoured to do
that, but we turned the ball over too much," he said.
"It was a frustrating game but the Georgians fronted up, we
were just a bit naive at ruck-time in the first half.
"We had so much potential to score but we forced it too much
when we should have held on to it."
Georgia coach Richie Dixon was delighted with his team's
effort after a disappointing opening defeat against Scotland.
"We certainly gained a lot of respect from the team we played
against and from those watching and if we had converted those
kicks it would have been a lot closer," said the Scot after
watching Merab Kvirikashvili miss five of his six penalty
attempts.
"The contact area is something we have been concentrating on
and I think England were surprised by our ferocity.
"We froze in attack really against Scotland so we've
certainly demonstrated we can attack as well as defend but we
have to learn to turn territory and pressure into points.
"We put an awful lot in today and didn't get much out."
(Editing by Peter Rutherford)
