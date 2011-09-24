DUNEDIN, Sept 24 Martin Johnson refused to get carried away by England's 10-try, 67-3 World Cup thrashing of Romania on Saturday, describing the performance against second-string opponents as "job done."

With Romania fielding a virtual reserve team it was difficult to draw too many meaningful conclusions from the one-sided encounter, where wingers Mark Cueto and Chris Ashton both scored hat-tricks.

"These games can be awkward, you get opportunities to do things you don't normally get but in the second half we were direct and dangerous," he said.

"We kept our shape and discipline, we thought the opportunities would come but the tempo was difficult to maintain with the injuries and their guys going down.

"In certain aspects we didn't get fully tested but that's what World Cups are about too. When we played with tempo, they struggled to keep up with it so I'm pretty happy -- job done."

Cueto, making his first appearance of the tournament after shaking off a troublesome back problem, helped himself to a hat-trick inside 12 first-half minutes.

Ashton, who had a hand in two of his fellow wing's tries, completed his treble with the final score of the night.

"There were some really crisp hands and Cuets and Ashton were the beneficiaries today," Johnson said.

Cueto, who scored nine in his first 10 internationals, had managed only one in his last 25 before Saturday's hat-trick.

"When he wasn't scoring it didn't matter, we were playing well," Johnson said.

Also on the scoreboard and the provider of several other scores was centre Manu Tuilagi, the Samoa-born 20-year-old who looks completely at home on the international stage despite having only a year of senior rugby under his belt.

"He is a very, very good player," said Johnson, who handed him his debut in the August warm-up test against Wales. "When we picked him everyone talked about brute force but the guy can play rugby and some of the tries he's scored have been from great lines of running."

Jonny Wilkinson also had an impressive night, ripping out razor-fast passes in all directions before making way for Toby Flood at halftime.

He again struggled with his kicking though, missing two of his five conversion attempts, and also fell foul of the officials when he tried to swap balls while preparing to kick.

"Wilko thought he was slightly less than happy with the ball and wanted to change it, the ref said we couldn't so we didn't after that," said Johnson, explaining the situation.

Romania missed four of their five penalty attempts but that was the least of coach Romeo Gontineac's concerns.

"It is hard against a team like England and even harder when we lost our own ball on the lineout. We didn't defend very well again and I'm disappointed the score was so big," he said.

"They were fast and finished well. We didn't expect to win but we did want a better defence. We have a lot to learn about playing at this level."

Romania will now prepare for their match against Georgia on Wednesday -- always identified as their main tournament target -- while England have a week to get ready to face Scotland. (Editing by Alastair Himmer; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com.; For more rugby stories double click on the newslink .)