* England's "enforcer" faces potential ban
* Escapes punishment for Tiesi injury
(Adds detail, England reaction)
By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 England lock
Courtney Lawes has been cited after striking Argentina hooker
Mario Ledesma with his knee during Saturday's World Cup Pool B
game in Dunedin, officials said on Monday.
Lawes, who prides himself on his hard-hitting approach, was
cited for an alleged breach of Law 10.4(a) "punching or striking
(with the knee)" following the incident when he slid into
Ledesma on the ground, striking his head, after the Argentine
player had been tackled into touch.
Ledesma initially looked to have been knocked out by the
blow but recovered to resume playing after treatment.
The case will be heard by the Australian Independent Judicial
Officer Terry Willis in Auckland on a date to be confirmed later
on Monday.
"We have received notification of Courtney's citing," England
manager Martin Johnson said in a statement.
"We will of course provide rugby World Cup with any
information required and attend the hearing as requested."
The normal sanction for kneeing ranges from three weeks to
several months, though during a World Cup punishments are
usually handed down in terms of matches.
Lawes was also involved in a clash with Argentina's Gonzalo
Tiesi which resulted in knee ligament damage that has ended the
centre's involvement in the World Cup.
The England team were given the day off training on Monday as
they relaxed in the 'adventure resort' of Queenstown before
getting back to work on Tuesday in preparation for Saturday's
game against Romania in Dunedin.
Johnson is likely to rest several first-choice players so
will be hoping that any possible ban for Lawes would be limited
to one or two games, ruling him out of the Romania and Georgia
games but leaving him available for the final group match
against Scotland and the knockout stage.
(Editing by John O'Brien/Greg Stutchbury; to query or comment
on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)