By Patrick Johnston
AUCKLAND, Sept 13 England lock Courtney Lawes
was handed a two-match suspension on Tuesday after being found
guilty by an independent citing commission of striking Argentina
hooker Mario Ledesma with his knee.
The punishment means Lawes will miss England's World Cup
matches against Georgia and Romania in Dunedin on Sept. 18 and
24 respectively, but will be free to play the final Pool B
contest against old rivals Scotland on Oct. 1.
The incident happened during England's 13-9 victory over the
South Americans in their opening World Cup match in Dunedin on
Saturday.
Ledesma initially appeared to have been knocked out cold
after the 22-year-old Lawes slid into the Argentine's head after
the hooker had been tackled into touch near the try-line.
However, the Pumas forward recovered quickly to resume
playing after receiving treatment.
"He dived in to make a try-saving tackle in a fast-paced
game... We thought it was okay but they didn't obviously,"
England manager Martin Johnson told reporters shortly after
hearing of the suspension.
Australian independent judicial officer Terry Willis said
the incident was a low-end offence which carried a minimum
three-week penalty but Lawes's good disciplinary record and
remorse lowered that by a week.
Lawes had pleaded not guilty to the offence, which can
result in a suspension for several months, and has two days to
appeal the decision once the full report is released in the next
24 hours.
The athletic, hard hitting second row, has become a key man
under Johnson, who was disappointed by the decision.
"We just got the news, spoken to the guys, disappointed to
lose a good player for us, obviously we have the cover there but
it's not great," Johnson said.
"The good thing for us is that squad-wise we are going to
need to play players."
