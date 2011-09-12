QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 England lock Courtney Lawes has been cited after crashing into Argentina hooker Mario Ledesma with his knee during Saturday's World Cup Pool B game in Dunedin, officials said on Monday.

Lawes, who prides himself on his hard-hitting, was cited for an alleged breach of Law 10.4(a) "punching or striking (with the knee)" following the incident when he slid into Ledesma on the ground after the Argentine player had been tackled.

England officials have been informed and the case will be heard by the Australian Independent Judicial Officer Terry Willis in Auckland on a date to be confirmed later on Monday.

If found guilty Lawes could face a ban ranging from a few days to several months.