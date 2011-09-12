By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 12 England lock
Courtney Lawes has been cited after crashing into Argentina
hooker Mario Ledesma with his knee during Saturday's World Cup
Pool B game in Dunedin, officials said on Monday.
Lawes, who prides himself on his hard-hitting, was cited for
an alleged breach of Law 10.4(a) "punching or striking (with the
knee)" following the incident when he slid into Ledesma on the
ground after the Argentine player had been tackled.
England officials have been informed and the case will be
heard by the Australian Independent Judicial Officer Terry
Willis in Auckland on a date to be confirmed later on Monday.
If found guilty Lawes could face a ban ranging from a few
days to several months.
