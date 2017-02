WELLINGTON, Sept 5 England captain Lewis Moody has failed to recover from a knee injury and will miss his side's opening rugby World Cup match against Argentina in Dunedin on Saturday, manager Martin Johnson said on Monday.

"Lewis won't play at the weekend (against Argentina)," Johnson told reporters in Dunedin. "It was quite a simple decision to hold him back another week." (Reporting by Greg Stutchbury; Editing by Patrick Johnston;