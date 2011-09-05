(Adds details, quotes)
* Moody still not recovered fom knee injury, will miss Pumas
clash
* Captaincy likely to fall to veteran Tindall
WELLINGTON, Sept 5 England captain Lewis Moody
has failed to recover from a knee injury and will miss his
side's opening World Cup match against Argentina in Dunedin on
Saturday, manager Martin Johnson has said.
"Lewis won't play at the weekend," Johnson told reporters in
Dunedin on Monday. "It was quite a simple decision to hold him
back another week."
Moody damaged knee ligaments playing for Bath in January and
originally thought it was only a minor problem but, after
breaking down again when coming off the bench for his club in
February, missed the entire Six Nations campaign.
He was replaced as captain by centre Mike Tindall with Tom
Wood performing impressively at openside flanker.
Moody returned for England for their warmup matches in
August, but limped off after 60 minutes in their 23-19 victory
over Wales at Twickenham on Aug. 9.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) described it at the time as a
mild ligament strain.
Moody was named as squad captain for the World Cup, which
begins on Friday when hosts New Zealand play Tonga at Eden Park,
though Johnson said the openside flanker was not quite ready to
return to action.
"He's not a million miles away, it's just one of those
calls," Johnson added.
"Is he ready to play a big test match this week? Not quite."
After the Argentina clash, England face Georgia on Sept. 18
also in Dunedin.
