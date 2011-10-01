Rugby-England retain Clifford, Slade for Wales clash
LONDON, Feb 7 England's Jack Clifford and Henry Slade were retained by coach Eddie Jones as he named a 24-man squad on Tuesday for this weekend's Six Nations clash in Wales.
AUCKLAND Oct 1 England beat Scotland 16-12 (halftime 3-9) in their rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park on Saturday.
Scorers:
England - Try: Chris Ashton. Penalty: Jonny Wilkinson (2). Conversion: Toby Flood. Drop goal: Wilkinson.
Scotland - Penalties: Chris Paterson (2), Dan Parks. Drop goal: Parks.
Referee: Craig Joubert (South Africa)
SYDNEY, Feb 7 Australian police have arrested and charged a 51-year-old man with public mischief after an investigation into the discovery of a listening device at the All Blacks hotel in Sydney ahead of their Rugby Championship clash against the Wallabies last year.
WELLINGTON, Feb 7 All Blacks fullback Ben Smith has given coach Steve Hansen a massive boost by rebuffing lucrative offers from European clubs and re-signing with New Zealand Rugby (NZR) until 2020.