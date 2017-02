LONDON Aug 29 Veteran England second row forward Simon Shaw was unable to travel with his team mates to New Zealand for the rugby World Cup on Monday because of illness.

"Simon Shaw will not fly with the England squad to New Zealand today due to a stomach upset. He will travel as soon as he is fit," the Rugby Football Union said in a statement.

Shaw, 37, who made his international debut in 1996, was part of the England squad who finished runners-up to South Africa in 2007.

England's tournament begins in Pool B against Argentina in Dunedin on Sept. 10. They also face Scotland, Georgia and Romania. (Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by John Mehaffey)