DUNEDIN, Sept 21 Rank outsiders Romania are the "perfect" next opponents for England as they seek to cut down on penalties and sharpen up for tougher challenges ahead, according to lock Simon Shaw.

Although England have two wins in the bag and are well on course to top their group there is frustration within the squad about their high penalty count, which has led to a yellow card in both matches, and their impatience in attack.

"I think it's the perfect game to have, they are going to be a lot like the Georgians, tough up front," Shaw told reporters on Wednesday in the build-up to their Pool B match.

"There will be opportunities to score tries and it will be a test of our patience and composure to put those tries away.

"Everyone was expecting a bit more free-flowing rugby but it was never going to be the case against these first three opponents," he added following victories over Argentina and Georgia.

Shaw, the oldest man in the squad at 38, and who took over the captaincy after Lewis Moody was replaced against Georgia, said the younger players in the squad just had to ease back a little.

"In terms of how quickly form and scoring tries is going to come, patience is what will be required," he said.

"With the penalties again it's a bit of patience and trust in the defensive system. A few guys were a bit over-eager. We are all keen to make an impression, there were a lot of changes to the side -- I've put my case forward in the two penalties I apparently gave away!

"But we've discussed it. We are doing enough analysis on the referees involved in our games to prevent it, it's just that over-exuberance, over-excitement by individuals that resulted in those yellow cards.

"We are obviously striving to replicate a bit of what we were producing in the early part of the Six Nations," he said following England's first title in eight years.

"At the moment, we are not there but it's fairly early in the tournament and we have a couple of tough games coming up.

"It's not all about winning the World Cup today. We are making steps, albeit we're a little bit behind where we want to be."

Shaw was called up to the England squad as an injury replacement in 2003 but the nearest he got to the action was as an unused replacement in the quarter-final over Wales.

He was a key member of the side who reached the final in 2007 though and one of the leading performers in the British and Irish Lions tour of South Africa in 2009.

One of the biggest and most powerful players in the game, he is currently without a club having been released by Wasps before the start of the season but says he does not think about his age.

"A lot of people make more of it than I ever do," he said. "I wouldn't say I'm Peter Pan but I don't feel it that much. I was training on Monday with everyone else -- it's not an issue."

One of the few remaining players to have begun his senior career before the game turned professional in 1995, he said he was saddened by the media focus on Mike Tindall and the team's night out in Queenstown earlier in the tournament and the negative impact such exposure could have on the game.

"What I have always loved about rugby, and what the spectators have always loved, is the fact they can gain access to players," he said.

"The more this continues, the less and less access the supporters will have to players because players will just hide away.

"Individuals have become a lot higher profile and taken the game as a whole to different plane. There's almost no stopping that, it saddens me but it's just the way it is."

Tindall, who was not involved in the Georgia match, is expected to return to the side to face Romania on Saturday when Johnson names his team on Thursday.