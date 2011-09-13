UPDATE 2-Rugby-England take back-row risk against experienced Wales
* Clifford joins new-look back row (Adds quotes, updates after announcement of Wales team)
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 13 England prop Andrew Sheridan has been ruled out of the World Cup after suffering a shoulder injury in the opening game against Argentina, the Rugby Football Union said on Wednesday.
Sheridan, who has previously undergone surgery on both shoulders, had a scan on the injury which revealed damage that meant the end of his involvement. England have yet to name a replacement. (Editing by Justin Palmer; to query or comment on this story email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
* Clifford joins new-look back row (Adds quotes, updates after announcement of Wales team)
DUBLIN, Feb 9 Ireland opted not to risk injured flyhalf Johnny Sexton in Saturday's Six Nations trip to Italy, making two changes from the side that lost their opening game to Scotland with lock Donnacha Ryan and prop Cian Healy coming into the pack.
LONDON, Feb 9 Wales will start with new props Rob Evans and Tomas Francis in their Six Nations match against England in Cardiff on Saturday, with backrower Taulupe Faletau, who has not played any rugby in 2017, named among the replacements. "Both Rob and Tomas made a big impact off the bench last weekend and deserve their opportunity to start," coach Rob Howley said on Thursday following Wales' strong second half showing in their 33-7 opening away win over Italy on Sunday.