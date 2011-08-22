LONDON Aug 22 England coach Martin Johnson on
Monday named the following 30-man squad for the Sept. 9 - Oct.
23 World Cup in New Zealand.
England are in Pool B with Argentina, Georgia, Romania and
Scotland.
Forwards: Dan Cole, Alex Corbisiero, Tom Croft, Louis
Deacon, Nick Easter, Dylan Hartley, James Haskell, Courtney
Lawes, Lee Mears, Lewis Moody (captain), Tom Palmer, Simon Shaw,
Andrew Sheridan, Matt Stevens, Steve Thompson, David Wilson, Tom
Wood.
Backs: Delon Armitage, Chris Ashton, Matt Banahan, Mark
Cueto, Toby Flood, Ben Foden, Shontayne Hape, Joe Simpson, Mike
Tindall, Manu Tuilagi, Richard Wigglesworth, Jonny Wilkinson,
Ben Youngs
(Compiled by Mark Meadows; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)