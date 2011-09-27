By Nick Mulvenney
| AUCKLAND, Sept 27
AUCKLAND, Sept 27 England's Matt Stevens is
desperate to get back into the World Cup fray against Scotland
this week after recovering from an ankle injury, and equally
determined not to concede any more penalties if he gets his
chance.
The prop, who turns 29 on Saturday, was part of an England
team that repeatedly fell foul of referee Jonathan Kaplan in
their scrappy Pool B victory against Georgia before he limped
off the field towards the end.
Declaring the sprained ankle that ruled him out of the third
group game against Romania "all good", Stevens conceded that it
was his binding, or lack of it, that had drawn the ire of the
South African official.
"We're a very legal scrum, we want to scrummage," he told
reporters on Tuesday.
"We're pretty happy with the way we're scrummaging. We
obviously can improve. If you look at the scrums when we got the
penalties, we were the team going forward, we felt strong, we
had a good hit.
"So if I can get my bind right, we'll be fine."
Despite having won their first three pool matches, England
still need to beat their oldest rivals at Eden Park on Saturday
to make absolutely sure of qualifying for the quarter-finals.
The Scots lost their third pool encounter against Argentina
to a late try on Sunday and Stevens, whose slight accent still
betrays his South African upbringing, said England had to be
ready for a backlash.
"It's going to be a tough game, Scotland have their backs
against the wall and they're going to come out fighting," he
said.
"We need to take the next step up physicality and our
discipline and we've been working hard on that."
Stevens was a member of the England squad that reached the
final at the last World Cup but between the two tournaments he
served a two-year ban for taking cocaine.
The former celebrity TV gameshow star is clearly not too
comfortable raking over the coals of the ban every time he talks
to the media and it took three questions, each less subtle than
the last, before he was drawn on it.
"I definitely feel more grounded, I know what I want. I'm
really happy with the way things are going," he said.
"I've said countless times how important it was to have
those two years off and reflect on what's important to me. I'm
definitely a better person for it."
Stevens has played most of his test career at tighthead and
although he is hoping to win a spot on the other side of the
front row against the Scots, he said he would play anywhere if
it meant being part of the team as the pool phase reaches its
climax.
"Every game from now on you've got to think about as a
knockout game," he said. "They're World Cup finals all the way
up to the end of the tournament. That's how you win a World Cup,
you take them one game at a time.
"Not that I've won a World Cup," he added hurriedly. "But I
imagine that's how you would do it."
