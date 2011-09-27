AUCKLAND, Sept 27 England's Matt Stevens is desperate to get back into the World Cup fray against Scotland this week after recovering from an ankle injury, and equally determined not to concede any more penalties if he gets his chance.

The prop, who turns 29 on Saturday, was part of an England team that repeatedly fell foul of referee Jonathan Kaplan in their scrappy Pool B victory against Georgia before he limped off the field towards the end.

Declaring the sprained ankle that ruled him out of the third group game against Romania "all good", Stevens conceded that it was his binding, or lack of it, that had drawn the ire of the South African official.

"We're a very legal scrum, we want to scrummage," he told reporters on Tuesday.

"We're pretty happy with the way we're scrummaging. We obviously can improve. If you look at the scrums when we got the penalties, we were the team going forward, we felt strong, we had a good hit.

"So if I can get my bind right, we'll be fine."

Despite having won their first three pool matches, England still need to beat their oldest rivals at Eden Park on Saturday to make absolutely sure of qualifying for the quarter-finals.

The Scots lost their third pool encounter against Argentina to a late try on Sunday and Stevens, whose slight accent still betrays his South African upbringing, said England had to be ready for a backlash.

"It's going to be a tough game, Scotland have their backs against the wall and they're going to come out fighting," he said.

"We need to take the next step up physicality and our discipline and we've been working hard on that."

Stevens was a member of the England squad that reached the final at the last World Cup but between the two tournaments he served a two-year ban for taking cocaine.

The former celebrity TV gameshow star is clearly not too comfortable raking over the coals of the ban every time he talks to the media and it took three questions, each less subtle than the last, before he was drawn on it.

"I definitely feel more grounded, I know what I want. I'm really happy with the way things are going," he said.

"I've said countless times how important it was to have those two years off and reflect on what's important to me. I'm definitely a better person for it."

Stevens has played most of his test career at tighthead and although he is hoping to win a spot on the other side of the front row against the Scots, he said he would play anywhere if it meant being part of the team as the pool phase reaches its climax.

"Every game from now on you've got to think about as a knockout game," he said. "They're World Cup finals all the way up to the end of the tournament. That's how you win a World Cup, you take them one game at a time.

"Not that I've won a World Cup," he added hurriedly. "But I imagine that's how you would do it."

(Editing by Alastair Himmer)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories