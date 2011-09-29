By Patrick Johnston
| AUCKLAND, Sept 29
AUCKLAND, Sept 29 England have handed a
one-match ban to coaches David Alred and Paul Stridgeon for
switching balls used in Saturday's World Cup win over Romania
without permission.
The Rugby Football Union (RFU) released a statement on
Thursday saying that both would be banned from Eden Park for
Saturday's final Pool B match against Scotland.
Assistant coach Alred and fitness coach Stridgeon swapped
balls that they thought unfit for use after conversions were
kicked in the first half of the game England won 67-3 in
Dunedin.
Tournament officials investigated the breach but said no
further action was necessary and deemed the RFU punishment
"appropriate", but warned of severe action for any further
breaches.
"It's unfortunate that we have had to take this action but
ultimately there was a breach of the laws of the game," England
manager Martin Johnson said in a statement on Thursday.
(Editing by Ian Ransom; To query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)
Please double-click on the newslink below:
for more rugby stories