UPDATE 1-Rugby-Late Daly try gives England dramatic victory over Wales
* England stay on course for back to back grand slams (Adds details, quotes)
DUNEDIN, New Zealand Sept 16 England head coach Martin Johnson has named the following team to face Georgia in their rugby World Cup Pool B match in Dunedin on Sunday.
15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Shontayne Hape, 11-Delon Armitage, 10-Toby Flood, 9-Ben Youngs, 8-Nick Easter, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Wood, 5-Tom Palmer, 4-Simon Shaw, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Dylan Hartley, 1-Matt Stevens.
Replacements: 16-Steve Thompson, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom Croft, 19-James Haskell, 20-Joe Simpson, 21-Jonny Wilkinson, 22-Matt Banahan. (Created by Alex Borthwick)
CARDIFF, Feb 11 Elliot Daly's try four minutes from time gave champions England a 21-16 victory over Wales in a pulsating Six Nations clash played at relentless speed amid an amazing atmosphere at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium on Saturday.
Feb 11 (Gracenote) - Summary from the Six Nations Championship match between Wales and England on Saturday at Principality Stadium in Cardiff, Wales Wales 16 England 21 Half Time: 13-8 Scorers: Wales : Try: Liam Williams (38) Conversion: Leigh Halfpenny (39) Penalty Goals: Leigh Halfpenny (3, 23, 61) England : Tries: Ben Youngs (18),Elliot Daly (76) Conversion: Owen Farrell (78) Penalty Goals:Owen Farrell (11, 56, 71)