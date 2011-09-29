AUCKLAND, Sept 29 England manager Martin Johnson
on Thursday named the following team to play Scotland in their
rugby World Cup Pool B match at Eden Park on Saturday.
15-Ben Foden, 14-Chris Ashton, 13-Manu Tuilagi, 12-Mike
Tindall, 11-Delon Armitage, 10-Jonny Wilkinson, 9-Ben Youngs,
8-James Haskell, 7-Lewis Moody (captain), 6-Tom Croft,
5-Courtney Lawes, 4-Louis Deacon, 3-Dan Cole, 2-Steve Thompson,
1-Matt Stevens.
Replacements: 16-Dylan Hartley, 17-Alex Corbisiero, 18-Tom
Palmer, 19-Nick Easter, 20-Richard Wigglesworth, 21-Toby Flood,
22-Matt Banahan.
