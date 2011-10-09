Oct 9 English rugby's acting chief executive
Martyn Thomas ruled out resigning on Sunday despite the national
side having "failed to deliver" at the World Cup.
England were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the
tournament in New Zealand on Saturday after losing 19-12 to
France to end a campaign characterised by a lack of discipline
on and off the pitch.
Thomas, standing in after former chief executive John Steele
was removed from the post in June in the wake of a bungled
attempt to bring in a performance director, denied English rugby
was in disarray.
"Twickenham as an organisation is not dysfunctional, it is
not in meltdown as has been described by people," he told BBC
Radio 5 Live.
"What we have failed to do is get it right with the senior
national side... We have basically failed to deliver in this
World Cup."
Thomas, who has already survived two votes of no confidence,
could soon face a third but has no plans to jump before being
pushed.
"I'm not in the business of turning my back on conflict," he
said. "I have never done it in my life and I'm not going to
start doing it later in life so, no, I'll carry on.
"At the end of the day this whole issue has come as a result
of hiring and firing one man.
"My heart has always been in doing what I think is in the
best interest of England, whether it be getting us a World Cup
or sorting out the deal with the Premiership clubs and
supporting the England team.
"It's a matter for others to judge whether that's been what
they want or whether they want someone else to do it."
Thomas also offered his support to England manager Martin
Johnson, who is facing questions over his own future before his
contract expires in December.
"He has my backing certainly," said Thomas. "It's a matter
for him to make that decision as to whether he wants to continue
into 2015."
(Writing by Sonia Oxley in Manchester; Editing by Clare Fallon;
To query or comment on this story email:
sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)