Oct 9 English rugby's acting chief executive Martyn Thomas ruled out resigning on Sunday despite the national side having "failed to deliver" at the World Cup.

England were knocked out in the quarter-finals of the tournament in New Zealand on Saturday after losing 19-12 to France to end a campaign characterised by a lack of discipline on and off the pitch.

Thomas, standing in after former chief executive John Steele was removed from the post in June in the wake of a bungled attempt to bring in a performance director, denied English rugby was in disarray.

"Twickenham as an organisation is not dysfunctional, it is not in meltdown as has been described by people," he told BBC Radio 5 Live.

"What we have failed to do is get it right with the senior national side... We have basically failed to deliver in this World Cup."

Thomas, who has already survived two votes of no confidence, could soon face a third but has no plans to jump before being pushed.

"I'm not in the business of turning my back on conflict," he said. "I have never done it in my life and I'm not going to start doing it later in life so, no, I'll carry on.

"At the end of the day this whole issue has come as a result of hiring and firing one man.

"My heart has always been in doing what I think is in the best interest of England, whether it be getting us a World Cup or sorting out the deal with the Premiership clubs and supporting the England team.

"It's a matter for others to judge whether that's been what they want or whether they want someone else to do it."

Thomas also offered his support to England manager Martin Johnson, who is facing questions over his own future before his contract expires in December.

"He has my backing certainly," said Thomas. "It's a matter for him to make that decision as to whether he wants to continue into 2015."