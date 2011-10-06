AUCKLAND Oct 7 England hooker Steve Thompson is looking forward with great relish to another brutal battle with the French pack in Saturday's World Cup quarter-final.

The 33-year-old has recovered from a career-threatening injury to take his place in the front row for a second World Cup after playing an integral role in England's 2003 triumph.

"It's just going to be really physical, isn't it?" he said "In the scrums, line-outs, mauls, they're going to be chucking themselves about and that's what we've got to do too.

"I don't expect anything less than that against the French. And when you look at the bench we've got, it's going to be pretty brutal on Saturday. But what do you expect from a France-England match in the quarter-final of the World Cup?

"You can really go at them because you know they're going to come at you. Really looking forward to it."

The French side are apparently in disarray after their defeat to Tonga in their final pool match and there have been widespread reports of divisions in their camp.

But Thompson, who revived his career with French club Brive, said veteran players like lock Lionel Nallet would be sure to pull Les Bleus together against one of their biggest rivals.

"They're massively passionate and the thing about them is that it's all about the players," he said.

"When you're a team like that, and you've got no pressure because everyone's talking about the in-fighting, that's when they're at their most dangerous.

England have knocked France out of the semi-finals at the last two World Cups and although Thompson only played in the first of those campaigns, he has played 10 tests against France over his career.

England have made something of habit of handing the initiative to their opponents in the first quarter matches and Thompson warned that could be fatal at Eden Park.

"If you give the French team a sniff early doors, they'll be playing all game and they'll get on top of you and they've got some great players," he said.

Thompson, described by forwards coach Graham Rowntree as being in "the best shape of his life", thinks England have also shown less than they are capable of in the campaign so far.

"You look around the changing room, when you see the talent that we've got, we can pull it out of the bag, and we've got to do it this weekend or we're going home."

(Editing by Ian Ransom)

(For the sports blog Left Field go to: blogs.reuters.com/sport))

Please click on for more rugby stories