QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 13 It might be eight years and even a retirement ago but Steve Thompson has not forgotten the hardest hit he ever received and he is expecting more of the same when England face Georgia in their second World Cup Pool B game on Sunday.

England's opening game on their road to glory in 2003 was against Georgia, their first appearance in a World Cup, and hooker Thompson got a personal taste of the power and aggression of the newcomers' forwards.

"We know what we are going to get out there and a lot of the lads have played them in the European Cup so at first hand they've seen what they are capable of," Thompson told reporters on Tuesday.

"When we played them in '03 I got a back spasm one of them hit me so hard. I couldn't breathe properly and had to go off.

"I got the ball in the middle of the field and just didn't see him blindside me. He just crumpled me up and dropped me on my knees. My back just spasmed and I couldn't breathe properly. I think it was one of their second rows and that was me finished in the middle of the second half."

Asked if he knew the name of the player who handed him "probably the hardest hit I ever received" Thompson said: "I don't want to remember him - it was probably the most physical game I was involved in the World Cup."

Thompson recovered quickly enough to help England lift the trophy but he missed the 2007 tournament having retired because of a neck injury.

However, after new medical advice Thompson repaid a half-million pounds insurance payout to return to action with French club Brive and eventually fought his way back into the England fold.

"I'm not just going to say 'I'm happy to be here', I'm not, I want to be part of something special," he said. "But I am enjoying every moment."

Thompson's French experience has given him a close view of many of the Georgia players England will face on Sunday.

"I know David Khinchagishvili who was at Brive and I've always said he's one of the best looseheads I've ever played with," he said.

"David Kubriashvili is keeping Carl Haymans out at Toulon and they have Mamuka Gorgodze playing at openside. So they are going to be a formidable outfit up front, maybe even a better scrummaging outfit than Argentina."

Thompson said he expected Georgia to follow the example of several of the other lesser nations who performed creditably last weekend. "I think it's a massive wake-up call for everyone," he said.

"Because rugby is a world game now, even at club level, you've got players from all over the place playing in different countries, having a look at the different cultures and the way they play, so when they do come back and they have these pre-World Cup camps they're actually able to build on their experience.

"It's showing now. You've got some good teams coming up and every game is going to be difficult."

Despite their struggles in the 12-9 opening win over Argentina, Thompson said England deserved some credit. "We know our basics are good, our lineout, our scrum, and we build our game on that," he said.

"Just before halftime Argentina were off their feet. We knew it was going to take another 15 minutes and we knew we had the bench as well. It was a good 22-man effort.

"We need to build on that performance now, not because it's against Georgia but because it's what you need to do in a cup competition.

"You've got to build and keep getting better each game."

