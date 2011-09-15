By Mitch Phillips
QUEENSTOWN, New Zealand, Sept 15 England's
management have defended stand-in captain Mike Tindall and
several of his team mates after pictures of them enjoying a
night out in Queenstown were published in an English tabloid
newspaper.
The players attended various bars in New Zealand's
picturesque "adventure capital" on Sunday following their 13-9
victory over Argentina in their opening game in Dunedin the
night before, including one that featured a dwarf-racing
competition.
With an eight-day turnaround before their next game against
Georgia on Sunday, the players were also given the day off
training on Monday, with several of them taking the opportunity
to go bungy-jumping, white-water rafting and riding a jetboat.
After pictures of the night out were featured in The Sun,
the Rugby Football Union issued a statement on Thursday saying:
"Mike and several of the players were enjoying an evening out
after he had led the team to a hard-earned victory over
Argentina.
"Like all the lads, he plays for England with a massive
amount of passion and he was relaxing after a tough match."
Tindall, who is captaining England until the return of
injury-hit flanker Lewis Moody, married the Queen of England's
granddaughter Zara Phillips, a former equestrian eventing world
champion, in July.
