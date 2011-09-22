By Mitch Phillips
| DUNEDIN, Sept 22
DUNEDIN, Sept 22 Mike Tindall has always been
firmly ensconced in the straight-running school of centres but
he suddenly discovered a sidestep worthy of former England
maestro Jeremy Guscott when facing questions about his recent
post-match activities on Thursday.
In his first appearance in front of the media since his
now-infamous night out in Queenstown -- featuring a "mystery
blonde" and the leftovers of "Mad Midget Weekender" -- Tindall's
quiet demeanour was a long way from the party animal who put the
Altitude bar in New Zealand's adventure capital on the world's
front pages.
England's media managers had prefaced the news conference by
demanding rugby questions only but with Tindall looking sheepish
in front of an army of reporters and cameras, it was impossible
to ignore the elephant in the room.
Asked if it had been a challenging time, Tindall mumbled
"not really" before going on to say how disappointed he was not
to be involved in last week's game against Georgia.
"Obviously you want to play every game," said the
32-year-old, who captained the team in the opening win over
Argentina and is back for Saturday's match against Romania.
Questioned whether the furore, which also led to dismissal
and theft charges for the club's bouncer for posting CCTV
footage of Tindall on the internet, had affected his game in any
way, Tindall merely said: "I hope it's fine."
As the media pack pressed for more, England coach Martin
Johnson, visibly annoyed, interrupted to say: "We've put it to
bed, we've played since then, it's not an issue.
"I spoke in a long press conference about it last week,
we've had that conversation. We're looking forward to another
game this weekend and if you've got any questions about that
we'd love to hear them and answer them for you."
There duly followed some polite inquiries about Mark Cueto's
first start of the tournament, the condition of Matt Stevens'
sore ankle and what sort of challenge a weakened Romania team
would offer, before some further attempts to elicit a response
on the day's main talking point.
They got nowhere, but though England's determination to
improve their penalty count and cut down their turnovers remain
Johnson's main interest, the Tindall situation has not been put
entirely to bed.
His wife of two months, the Queen of England's granddaughter
and former equestrian world champion Zara Phillips, has arrived
in New Zealand and will watch Saturday's game at Otago Stadium,
ensuring yet more worldwide media attention.
