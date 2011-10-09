AUCKLAND Oct 10 England's dismal rugby World
Cup campaign continued on Sunday when centre Manu Tuilagi was
cautioned by police for jumping off a ferry in Auckland and
swimming to the wharf, local media reported on Monday.
The 2003 world champions were knocked out of the tournament
in the quarter-finals by France on Saturday, leading to heavy
criticism in the British media.
Tuilagi was cautioned after he jumped off a harbour ferry
that was about to berth in downtown Auckland on Sunday.
Auckland police, the ferry company and the team were
unavailable for immediate comment.
England's disappointing campaign was undermined by several
off-field incidents when the team was in the South Island,
including reports of a heavy drinking session in Queenstown and
disrespectful treatment of a member of staff at their hotel in
Dunedin.
The Samoan-born Tuilagi also fell foul of strict
International Rugby Board dress regulations and was fined
NZ$10,000 ($7,664) for wearing a branded mouthguard, just days
after his brother Alesana, who plays for Samoa, was fined for
the same indiscretion.
NZ$1=0.7664