AUCKLAND Oct 10 England's dismal rugby World Cup campaign continued on Sunday when centre Manu Tuilagi was cautioned by police for jumping off a ferry in Auckland and swimming to the wharf, local media reported on Monday.

The 2003 world champions were knocked out of the tournament in the quarter-finals by France on Saturday, leading to heavy criticism in the British media.

Tuilagi was cautioned after he jumped off a harbour ferry that was about to berth in downtown Auckland on Sunday.

Auckland police, the ferry company and the team were unavailable for immediate comment.

England's disappointing campaign was undermined by several off-field incidents when the team was in the South Island, including reports of a heavy drinking session in Queenstown and disrespectful treatment of a member of staff at their hotel in Dunedin.

The Samoan-born Tuilagi also fell foul of strict International Rugby Board dress regulations and was fined NZ$10,000 ($7,664) for wearing a branded mouthguard, just days after his brother Alesana, who plays for Samoa, was fined for the same indiscretion.

