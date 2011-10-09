* Tuilagi jumps off harbour ferry
By Nick Mulvenney
AUCKLAND, Oct 10 England's dismal rugby World
Cup continued even after they were knocked out when centre Manu
Tuilagi was cautioned by police for jumping off a ferry on
Sunday.
The 2003 world champions lost in the quarter-finals to
France on Saturday, ending a campaign marked by ill-discipline
both on and off the field.
Tuilagi, England's most impressive performer in the defeat
to the French, was cautioned after he jumped off a harbour ferry
that was about to berth in downtown Auckland on Sunday and was
fined 3,000 pounds ($4650) by his team.
"I'm really sorry. It was a silly thing to do and I
apologise to everybody for any inconvenience caused," Tuilagi
said in an RFU statement on Monday.
A spokesperson for the ferry company said that a passenger
had jumped off the boat from Waiheke Island just before 1900
(0600 GMT) on Sunday and was met by police at the wharf before
being taken away.
"This was an irresponsible thing to do," England manager
Martin Johnson said. "Manu has been disciplined internally and I
have warned him about his future conduct."
The RFU said the fine would be donated to the World Cup
Christchurch appeal.
The Samoan-born 20-year-old also fell foul of strict
International Rugby Board dress regulations and was fined
NZ$10,000 ($7,664) for wearing a branded mouthguard, just days
after his brother Alesana, who plays for Samoa, was fined for
the same indiscretion.
England's campaign was undermined by several off-field
incidents when the team was in the South Island, including
reports of a heavy drinking session in Queenstown and
disrespectful treatment of a member of staff at their hotel in
Dunedin.
"The disappointing thing is that the off-field stuff doesn't
doesn't reflect the team," Johnson said on Sunday. "There's some
very good people here and they've done some good things on the
pitch. That's 000.1 percent but it's disappointing."
England checked out of their hotel on Monday and were due to
begin the long journey home.
(additional reporting by Greg Stutchbury in Wellington)
