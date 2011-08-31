LONDON Aug 31 When it comes to throwing young
thrusters in at the deep end England tend to trail the rest of
rugby's leading nations but Martin Johnson might just have to
make an exception in the case of 20-year-old Samoa-born centre
Manu Tuilagi.
Having qualified by residency - four of his brothers are
Samoan internationals - Tuilagi was added to Johnson's 45-man
provisional training squad after just one year with Leicester,
after which he was named the Premiership's young
player-of-the-year.
Having impressed in training he survived the first five-man
cull and was given his chance in the first of England's three
warm-up games, against Wales at Twickenham, alongside Riki
Flutey in a new-look midfield.
He took it with aplomb, not only scoring an excellent try
but making some strong runs, a couple of big hits and, most
importantly in Johnson's eyes, not being caught out defensively.
He took his try superbly, running on to a short pass from
Jonny Wilkinson, shaking off three attempted tackles and scoring
under the posts.
"I'm really pleased, I loved every minute of it," he said,
after being replaced on the hour to a massive ovation from the
appreciative Twickenham crowd who have been long-starved of such
centre fireworks.
Wilkinson had been talking him up before the match and did
not hold back afterwards.
"I have to say that was a pleasure, a real pleasure to play
with him," said the flyhalf.
"Even just the buzz I was getting before the game looking in
his eyes, this is a guy who loves to play the game and you can
see why. That's exactly what we need.
"He's a great role model for the younger guys coming
through, to express yourself and show what you are capable of.
"Thank god he's in our changing room."
Wilkinson described Tuilagi has having the same kind of aura
as former England winger Jason Robinson and All Black centre
Sonny Bill Williams.
"When an individual has that ability to change a game that
is so based on the collective team performance, you know he has
to be special," he said.
FUTURE OF THE GAME
"With the amount of training that goes on, the fact there
are still guys that can do that is quite a compliment.
"He has got the power, the speed but also he reads the game
incredibly well, His concentration is fantastic, his focus is
very, very sharp - he doesn't drop off.
"For a big guy, you would think he is all about running over
people but in fact he has got the footwork and the passing
skills as well, and I have even seen him kick a ball pretty
well.
"He is a hell of a talent. I had an inkling that he was
going to be special and certainly haven't been disappointed."
Wilkinson obviously needs no more convincing but Johnson is
notoriously conservative in his selections. Tuilagi started at
outside centre, the place currently occupied by Mike Tindall, a
team mate of Johnson's in the 2003 World Cup-winning team.
He and his regular partner last season Shontayne Hape have
been widely criticised for their lack of mobility, failure to
create or go through gaps or even pass well, but Johnson and
defence coach Mike Ford prefer to look at the tackle count where
both players barely put a foot wrong.
Toby Flood is a decent enough tackler for his slight size
but he is no Wilkinson so if he hangs on to the number 10 jersey
for the World Cup, Johnson will want to be certain the men
outside him are 100 percent safe.
That approach, however, piles the pressure on wingers Chris
Ashton and Mark Cueto and fullback Ben Foden to carry the burden
of England's attack, and makes opposition plans to defend
against them much easier to put in place.
South Africa won the 2007 World Cup with a game plan based
on a formidable defence but the laws have changed and the game
has moved on now and nobody is likely to triumph in New Zealand
without making line breaks and scoring tries.
Johnson is as aware of that as anyone and the Tuilagi
question will one that exercises him most over the next few
weeks.
Wilkinson will be happy to offer any advice.
"Sometimes you have to sit back and acknowledge that you are
seeing the future of the game," he said.
(Editing by Patrick Johnston; to query or comment on this story
email sportsfeedback@thomsonreuters.com)