MANCHESTER England Oct 10 With little enthusiasm, England rugby fans dutifully made their way to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday to watch their team end a hapless World Cup campaign with a meaningless fixture against Uruguay.

What should have been a rousing finale in which the tournament hosts celebrated qualification for the last eight with a glut of tries against second-tier opponents is now a painful occasion for Stuart Lancaster's much-changed side.

Many fans who arrived early seemed more interested in Wales's Group A clash against Australia that was being broadcast on big screens around the stadium than on what was to follow.

After last week's defeat by Australia ended England's hopes of reaching the knockout stages of their own tournament, the final group stage fixture has had little appeal for disappointed supporters.

Media reports on Friday suggested tickets for the match were changing hands for as little as 2.50 pounds ($3.83).

Many, however, paid considerably more in advance to catch a rare glimpse of the national team in the north of the country and will now watch a largely second-string side after Lancaster made nine changes to his team.

Having been criticised in the defeat to Wales for sacrificing playmakers in favour of rugged, defensive bruisers, Lancaster has gone to the other end of the spectrum with an exciting looking backline.

George Ford returns at flyhalf, with Owen Farrell moved to inside centre while Henry Slade, Jack Nowell, Anthony Watson and Alex Goode all get a chance to impress.

Scrumhalf Danny Care will make his first World Cup appearance after a broken foot ruled him out four years ago.

Uruguay, bottom of the group having conceded a mammoth 166 points in three games, will come into the match filled with enthusiasm having scored their first World Cup tries since 2003 in their last outing against Fiji.

The last time England and Uruguay met was in the World Cup 12 years ago when England beat the South Americans 111-13 on their way to capturing the trophy.

A similarly huge margin of victory would count for little this time around and would not paper over the cracks of a massively disappointing World Cup for England.

($1 = 0.6535 pounds) (Editing by Ed Osmond)