By Mitch Phillips
DUNEDIN, Sept 19 New Zealand-born Thomas Waldrom
will join England's World Cup squad as precautionary cover for
Nick Easter who is undergoing treatment for a back injury,
manager Martin Johnson said on Monday.
The uncapped Leicester number eight, who formerly played for
New Zealand Under-21s and New Zealand Maori, was part of
Johnson's provisional squad having qualified to play when he
discovered his grandmother was born in England.
Last season, his first in England, the powerful 28-year-old
was named the Premiership players' player of the season.
Waldrom, who played for the Hurricanes and the Crusaders in
the Super 14, will arrive in New Zealand on Wednesday as cover
for Easter, who was a late withdrawal from the England team who
beat Georgia on Sunday.
"Nick Easter is still suffering from a sore back so we will
be bringing Thomas out as temporary cover," Johnson said in a
statement. "We've obviously spoken to Leicester and Thomas will
be flying later today."
England are still to decide on a replacement for prop Andrew
Sheridan, who was ruled out of the tournament last week.
